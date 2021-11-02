Náutica Ereso is already getting ready for the next Ibiza season with a full stock of boats and accessories

Being forward-thinking is not something we Spaniards tend to be good at, but some companies, such as Naútica Ereso, are well aware of this. Either they get ahead of the game right now or next year’s season will not go as it should. A component as small as a microchip is making life impossible for a multitude of nautical companies, so Paco Costa, owner of Náutica Ereso has seized the initiative in anticipation of his clients’ potential orders and is already preparing the next Ibiza season with a complete stock of boats, accessories, engines and everything needed for enjoying the sea, as well as the orders that will be arriving soon. The intention is that the world semi-conductor crisis will not prevent customers from making the most of Ibizan waters next year.

Náutica Ereso has a large stock of boats and accessories in Ibiza

As a result, Naútica Ereso has started to order boats, engines and accessories from shipyards and suppliers to arrive in Ibiza in the first quarter of 2022 and at the latest before the summer. In addition, Yamaha has committed to motorising Ereso’s boats “as a matter of priority”, explains Costa.

As a dealer of the Jeanneau shipyard that equips Yamaha engines, Náutica Ereso features within its wide range the new Cap Camarat 7.5WA Series 3, Cap Camarat 7.5CC Series 3, the spectacular 10.5WA S2 and 12.5WA and the new Merry Fisher 795 Sport.

In terms of RIBs, Zodiac Ereso currently offers the Zodiac Medline 9 with Yamaha 425 XTO engine, as well as three Zodiac Medline 7.5 and 6.8 boats and the classic 5.8 and 500, which are very popular in Ibiza and Formentera. Zodiac has greatly improved the design, capacity and finish, and some models can even be supplied in different colours, resulting in spectacular boats.

The alliance between Pacific Craft and Yamaha is a success, the results are competitive, high quality and beautiful boats between 6.20 and 7.5 metres in length, very suitable for the Pitiusas.

Another success is the agreement between Yamaha and Lomac, the Italian brand of RIBs between 4 and 14 metres in length. These boats offer functionality, comfort and the accessories necessary for family use. Among them, in Ereso you can find the Lomac 8.5 GT, which stands out for its cabin with interior bathroom, a real luxury for this type of RIB.

Among the last seasons’ new products, Paco Costa highlights the Spanish brand Voraz, with light, very resistant, extremely aerodynamic and stable boats. These boats, with Yamaha engines, have models for all kinds of people, even those without sailing qualifications. This shipyard from Almería has made a name for itself with boats that are very easy to tow, a feature that is in great demand in Ibiza and Formentera.

As a complement to these boats and within the small dinghy range, the Goldenship stands out.

Electric propulsion is now also available for boats, and brands such as Torqeedo offer a wide range of electric motors for sailboats, launches and even kayaks. Quiet, environmentally friendly and lightweight, they open up new avenues for more sustainable boating.

Inflatable toys for fun at sea

On the other hand, Naútica Ereso has become a leading distributor of the Jobe brand, which specialises in water sports and toys for enjoying the sea to the max. The latest innovation this year has been a swimming pool for big yachts that enables you to enjoy the sea without being visited by jellyfish, as well as a big inflatable platform. Among the countless Jobe products, the towable inflatables in the shape of sofas, doughnuts or bananas have become a must-have for a day at sea. Safety is also of paramount importance, so Jobe offers a wide selection of life jackets, wetsuits and protective clothing. This brand also stands out for its paddle surf boards, with incredible finishes such as bamboo, or inflatable boards, a fun sport that attracts many people.

Another big hit from Jobe this season, expected to be a top seller again next summer, is an underwater scooter called the Infinity Seascooter, with two protected propellers that is so small and light it fits in a suitcase.

Accessories are becoming more and more essential, so much so that it is hard to imagine today’s boats without the help of electronics to ensure greater safety on board. Ereso offers a specialised section for novice or expert boaters, with basic items or the latest industry developments, all from top electronics brands such as Garmin, ICOM or Fusion.

Boating fashion

Fashion is also part of the nautical world and brands such as Helly Hansen, the number one Norwegian technical clothing brand in skiing, has a complete nautical line in Ereso Ibiza. Their technical and professional clothing is impeccably designed and technically finished to withstand any inclement weather and has become fashionable for street wear and of course for posing on social media. Another world-leading British-style sailing brand is Musto. Their clothing, footwear, luggage and accessories are designed to perform at their best, whatever the weather, whatever the location. Alongside clothing, bags and toiletry bags from these two brands have a huge following for both crew kit and casual wear.

Náutica Ereso is one of the most established companies in Ibiza where you can find any equipment you need for boating or just for enjoying the beach. In its two outlets located on Avenida de Santa Eulalia in Ibiza, just opposite the port, customers can buy anything from a boat to a screw. In its almost 100 years of history, Náutica Ereso is the place where, in addition to shopping, customers can get the right advice on the equipment they need for any nautical or water sports activity. This Ibizan company participated in the Salón Náutico de Barcelona (Barcelona International Boat Show) held from 12th to 17th October 2021.

Náutica Ereso is located next to the port at Avenida de Santa Eulària des Riu, 23, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears