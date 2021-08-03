Óscar Molina, executive chef at La Gaia: “Gastronomy is a way of creating art, of expressing oneself”

Sensations. Flavours. Textures. Aromas. Colours. Many ingredients make up the gastronomic experience that diners enjoy every night at La Gaia restaurant. Situated in the luxurious Ibiza Gran Hotel, in a magical setting where everything is meticulously prepared, this establishment is synonymous with pleasure, passion and, above all, experience.

Óscar Molina is in charge of all the culinary goings on at La Gaia. Since opening in 2008, the restaurant has evolved very naturally. “We started doing sushi, in this space that was originally a bar. The following year we added ceviches and, upon seeing the success of what we were offering, we moved towards a Nikkei style,” says the executive chef of Ibiza Gran Hotel. Today, La Gaia is one of the most acclaimed dining establishments for those who are really passionate about cooking.

Presentation, taste and exquisite service in the restaurant. | PHOTOS: IBIZA GRAN HOTEL

‘Mediterranean kaiseki’

This season, the restaurant’s prevailing theme is the so-called Mediterranean kaiseki, as a nod to the kaiseki ceremony, not to mention the island’s quality raw ingredients. It is a fusion of Japanese technique, zero-kilometre products and the utmost importance of presentation, quite the ritual in La Gaia.

Every night, a new challenge

At La Gaia, every night is a new challenge. This was especially the case in the first few weeks after the menu’s introduction (already a distant memory). “As a result of our journey we have achieved two Repsol “sun” ratings, but the real recognition is our customers’ surprise and satisfaction every evening,” says Oscar Molina.

The chef explains us that, for him, his work is “a way of creating art, of expressing oneself”. That is why, after finishing his work, to which he dedicates a lot of time and effort, he always waits to see his audience’s reaction. “In that moment, in those first days, I felt very explosed. Then everything began to take shape and I started to enjoy it”.

And that’s just where he is right now, having already made it through the month of July (and with flying colours), eager to continue showcasing his passion to the world from his kitchen at La Gaia. “I feel more alive than ever. We have changed the game: before we created things for the clients; now the clients come to see what we create”. That’s the real prize.