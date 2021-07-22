28.3 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, July 23, 2021
Yllanes, in response to the Consell de Ibiza: “No going into parties in tourist properties”

The vice president of the Government recalls that the regulation of these rentals depends on the Consell, whose president asks for coordination to tackle this type of celebrations

Toni Escandell Tur
Updated:
Yllanes, in response to the Consell de Ibiza:
Vice President Yllanes yesterday at 'Tecnoestiu' with its CEO, Eduardo Zuñiga.

Juan Pedro Yllanes, Vice-President of the Govern and Minister of Energy Transition and Productive Sectors, pointed out yesterday that “the Government has no authority to intervene in the illegal parties taking place in Ibiza tourist properties“, because they are private properties protected by law: “The inviolability of the home is a fundamental right provided for in the Spanish Constitution,” he added.

During a visit to the Business Incubator’s ‘Tecnoestiu’ workshops, the Vice-President felt that “a solution should be sought via the regulation of tourist accommodation on the island to prevent these homes from becoming nightclubs“, although he insisted that they cannot be treated as leisure businesses precisely because they are private homes that retain this status after being rented out to tourists.

“Tourist homes must be regulated so that they do not become leisure premises” “Consell and Govern must collaborate to bring an end  to illegal parties” “The home is inviolable, as provided for in the Spanish Constitution”

JUAN PEDRO YLLANES – VICE PRESIDENT GOVERN

decoration

In this way, Yllanes argues that “we must focus on coordination between the authorities” since the regulation of tourist rental depends entirely on the Consell de Ibiza: “There must be collaboration between the Consell and Govern to bring an end to the illegal parties,” he explained. The Vice-President maintains that it is not so much a legislative problem as a problem of coordination between different island institutions.

In fact it was Vicent Marí, president of the island institution, who explained last Sunday in an interview with this newspaper that “we could have worked on a regulation that would have enabled curbing the illegal parties,” referring to Francina Armengol’s Executive. “We have said this many times and we have not succeeded either. Where are the sources of infection in Ibiza at the moment? In the illegal leisure sector,” reiterated Marí in the interview.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

