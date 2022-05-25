Today’s weather on Ibiza and Formentera: yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts on Wednesday that the weather in the Pitiusas Islands will be overcast skies with showers and strong localised storms, but clearing in the afternoon. The islands are on yellow alert for rainfall of up to 20 liters per square meter and a risk of storms.

The thermometers will drop significantly during the day. Minimum and maximum temperatures will be between 16 and 22 degrees. The wind will be from the north and northeast.

The probability of rain is 100% until 12 noon. Thereafter, the chance of rain will drop to 65%. From 6pm, the probability of rainfall will be 20%.