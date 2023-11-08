The Vuelta a Ibiza MTB Scott by Shimano 2024 opens registrations on November 15

The 23rd edition of the Vuelta a Ibiza MTB Scott by Shimano, which will take place on the 29th, 30th and 31st of March, has announced this Monday that registration will open on Wednesday 15th November at 8pm.

A total of 1,000 riders will be able to sign up for this stage race that will fill the island of Ibiza with cyclists at Easter in 2024. Registrations will be available at www.ibizabtt.com and the fastest riders will be able to register for 180 euros until December 15. If after this date there are still bibs available, the price will go up to 210 euros.

This is one of the most popular stage races in pairs of the national territory, which over the years has been gaining more relevance and attracts more and more international cyclists. Professionals from Italy, Belgium, Portugal or the Netherlands join not so experienced riders in a competitive tour that nobody wants to miss.

“The Vuelta a Ibiza MTB SCOTT by Shimano is a unique experience, no matter if you have already participated, we always manage to surprise. We try to surpass ourselves and offer the participants something more. Every year the weather is different and so is the route. It is a race suitable for everyone, but with very technical sections. You have to train hard to enjoy this adventure. In 2024 there will be many novelties that we will be revealing little by little”, says Juanjo Planells, responsible for the event.

Enlarging the legacy of Bartolo Planells

The legacy of Bartolo Planells continues to grow with each edition of the Vuelta. Those who do not know it think that the most famous island in the world is a small place. Those who have toured it by mountain bike know, however, that the number of roads, trails and unpaved tracks that Ibiza offers is infinite. Hundreds of kilometers that include tough climbs and dizzying descents, very technical sections mixed with other areas where you have to pedal to maintain cruising speed. You cross the heart of the island – farmland, hills, pine forests – to ride alongside the most beautiful coves in the world. The light of the first warm days of spring makes the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean sparkle. A luxury for competitors and companions, who can enjoy in Ibiza a wide range of leisure and gastronomic offer.

The bike will not be the only plan. Afternoons and evenings are free to discover the most charming corners of the Pitiusa. Once again, the program for companions will allow everyone to enjoy the experience.

