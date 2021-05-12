Vaccinated Germans and their children to travel to Ibiza without presenting a negative PCR on their return

The German Government has today approved new rules for the entry of travellers from abroad, who will be exempt from quarantine if they are fully immunised, along with their children, even if unvaccinated.

The rule will apply to both fully vaccinated and recovered patients, Health Minister Jens Spahn said. The rest must present a PCR or negative antigen test, carried out within 48 hours before entering the country.

A PCR will continue to be required for entry into Germany for passengers coming from high-risk areas – which includes much of Latin America – or areas under the influence of the most aggressive variants of Covid-19, including India, Brazil and South Africa.

These travellers will also quarantine for 10 days, which may be shortened to five days if they present a negative PCR.

According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology, as of Monday, 33.3% of the population – 27.7 million people – had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 9.6% – some 8.1 million – have received the full course. Some 3.5 million citizens are considered to be recovered patients.

For those with maximum immunity, some easing of restrictions came into effect last weekend, such as exemption from having to present a negative antigen test to gain access to some shops, museums, etc.

Minister Spahn admitted that this easing has generated “impatience” among some citizens, eager to get the second dose ahead of schedule. He called for responsibility, and stressed that the effectiveness of the vaccine also depends on adherence to the recommended intervals between the first and second doses.