Uep! Fly lands in es Codolar

“We can now say that Ibiza has an airline”. This is how Vicent Marí, president of the Consell, celebrated yesterday the debut of the airline Uep! Fly, which is based in the Balearic Islands and has its base of operations in the Ibiza. However, its aim is to expand outside the archipelago and Spain. At the moment it offers six daily flights between Ibiza and Mallorca and four between the latter island and Menorca, which contributes to improving connectivity between the islands. The company offers competitive prices.

This regional subsidiary of Swiftair was presented yesterday in the technical block of the airport by Javier Taibo, executive vice-president of the company; Marta Torres, airport director; Vicent Marí, president of the Consell, and Josep Marí Ribas, Balearic councillor for Mobility, who highlighted the importance of the new airline: “It helps stitch together the island society and contributes to the necessary economic activity between the islands”. The fact is that, as the councillor pointed out, this addition increases the number of weekly connections from Ibiza to Mallorca by 28%, which now totals 96. “If flights are increasing and there is a commitment to these islands, it must be because we are not doing badly, as we are capable of generating confidence among the airlines,” added Marí in front of one of the two planes that were already parked on the runway yesterday.

