UD Ibiza: a point of prestige and strength

Bogusz was the first to challenge the third-placed team with a shot that went high, after a good offensive transition from the celestes, and especially with a free kick that violently hit the crossbar after 8 minutes of play. This would be the best chance for a match lacking in depth and in which the defenses prevailed.

After an injury scare for the referee, González Esteban, the sky-blue team continued to attack. Ekain, providing the pressure, gave Manu Molina the chance to filter an assistance for the Pole, who this time missed the center instead of finishing off the counterattack. Tenerife, without a handful of their starters, had gone into the game asleep against a more precise and determined Ibiza, fuelled by the momentum of their last two league wins. Ramis’ men continued to withdraw, timid, even wasting time to cool the celestial push. And they succeeded. The offensive production of the UD Ibiza halted and the Tenerife squad began to deploy. Just before the 40th minute, Moore culminated a change of direction behind the defence with a powerful shot that did not find the net. The end of the first half saw a great run from Appin to the back line, with a killer pass that Castel failed to capitalise on after catching him on the wrong foot and surrounded by opponents.