Toni Costa to Armengol: “Get out of the bunker and don’t award yourself medals that don’t belong to you”

“There has been a tourist season, but it’s had nothing to do with you. Your management has taken away more than it has added,” said the Ibizan deputy. Then he reminded Armengol that the Govern’s strategy for dealing with the summer did not work. “While they were carrying out pilot tests on nightlight, high risk study trips, botellones and concerts were going on, an unprecedented macro-outbreak was declared”.

According to the PP, if there has been a tourist season it has been thanks to Germany and the UK deciding that their vaccinated citizens could travel and insisted: “Mrs. Armengol, don’t award yourself medals that don’t belong to you.” He also claimed that the aid to companies “arrived late” and that of 30,000 companies that were promised aid in the beginning, only 12,000 will get anything”. He also reproached her for the lack of vaccines during the worst moments of the pandemic and the delay in getting 70% of the population vaccinated.

