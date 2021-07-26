Ses Salines de Ibiza, a summer marketplace

The problem of street vending on Ses Salines beach continues to be evident, despite the fact that it has decreased since the beginning of the pandemic. Owners and workers of the businesses in the area claim that the police presence is minimal and that some of these people not only offer food or sarongs, but also “narcotic substances“. They usually hide what they sell in the dunes of this natural park.

Street vending continues to be a constant on the beach of ses Salines despite the fact that it has decreased slightly since the beginning of the pandemic. The workers of the businesses in this area claim that the police presence is minimal and that the problem is reactivated as soon as the agents leave. Some bathers, on the other hand, admit that they buy from these sellers because of the “prohibitive prices of the beach bars”.

It is very easy to spot street vendors in the area.Vicent Marí

“Street vending means a loss for businesses,” explains Raquel Ferrer, a shop assistant at the clothing and accessories shop in the Jockey Club Salinas. She believes that the solution to the problem lies in raising awareness among bathers, “increasing control at the entrance” and “obviously, the police”.

One of the street vendors shows their sarongs, this Sunday in Ses Salines. VICENT MARÍ

Ferrer knows that some street vendors have been fined, but stresses that this summer he has only seen police officers once so far this season.

Shop assistants Raquel Ferrer and Alejandra Rodríguez. TONI ESCANDELL

In any case, he points out that street vending has decreased with covid: “Now people are more reluctant to have contact with other people, in the store customers feel safer, since we all wear masks,” says Ferrer.

Oliver Lanzoni, owner of the Jockey Club. TONI ESCANDELL

This worker confirms that street vendors hide their products in the dunes of this natural park: sarongs, bracelets, glasses, hats, umbrellas, sandwiches, mojitos and much more. Oliver Lanzoni, owner of the Jockey Club restaurant, says that narcotics are also sold on the beach: “A lot of drugs are sold, if it were only sarongs and towels…”. “They sell cocaine, pills, hashish, …”, laments Lanzoni, while some of the waiters nod in agreement.

Oliver Lanzoni, owner of the Jockey Club, says that in Ses Salines “a lot of drugs are sold”

As for the possible solution to this problem, he points out that “the police do not have enough people”: “It’s the same nonsense as every summer,” he recalls. He comments that this year he has only seen police officers once a month and they don’t stay more than an hour on the beach: “And when they leave, the sellers come back after five minutes”, say the owner.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.