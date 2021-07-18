PSOE sees “speculative interest” in tourist renting of farmhouses

The PSOE group of the Consell de Ibiza and the other institutions of the island demand, through a letter of allegations, the withdrawal of the regulation of administrative simplification which regulates agro-stays and the tourist rental of rooms in farmhouses. The Socialists see “a speculative interest” in the tourist exploitation of rural land through this regulation, whose impact on the territory and the environment, they stress, “has neither been evaluated nor justified”.

Specifically, the PSOE group points out that the regulation, which already has its initial approval, does not analyze the possible impact on the environment of tourism activity and merely notes that it will be “low intensity and respectful of the environment” . However, in their allegations the socialists emphasize that “there is no report that rigorously supports it”.

As this regulation mixes town planning and territorial issues with others related to tourism management and agricultural activity, the socialists point out that it should be “an extraordinary instrument with a rigorous justification. In addition, they consider that “there are numerous aspects” included in the regulation that “do do not fall within the competence of the Consell”, which “goes against the Estatut d’Autonomia and alters regional laws on agriculture, urban planning and tourism,” although they do not specify more in their written allegations.

The Socialists also argue that the issues of tourism management should be included in the figure of the Plans of Intervention in Tourist Areas (PIAT) or the Island Territorial Plan (PTI), as determined by the Balearic law of Tourism .

