Here are the best plans for the weekend on Ibiza and Formentera

This weekend, the Primer Diumenge de Maig de 2022 is surely the most eagerly anticipated in decades by the residents of Santa Eulària and the rest of the island, after two years of hiatus. It is one of the most traditional festivals of the island, declared of Cultural Interest, and one that always presents a wider and fuller program of activities. In addition to the traditional exhibitions and craft and folklore shows, the new ‘I Love Too Maig Festival’ joins the celebrations this year. With an offering of more than 25 local groups and DJs over two days, Saturday and Sunday, and two stages in the center of town, it’s not to be missed. Saturday will also culminate with a Michael Jackson tribute band and a ‘correpoble’.

The festive vibe continues throughtout the weekend with the new festival ‘Viu la Primavera’ in Sant Antoni. With a craft market over the two days in the Passeig de ses Fonts filled with music and street performances and accompanied by the gastronomy of the restaurants in the area. The City Council intends to revive the spirit of the Flower that could not be celebrated in January.

Sant Jordi, meanwhile, also celebrates its last two days of festivities this weekend with activities aimed especially at children and young people and a concert by the Petit Cor on Saturday in the church.

Dance will also take centre stage this weekend with the International Dance Day celebrations in the street. On Friday there will be a ballet barre in the Paseo de Vara de Rey and on Sunday, performances by the academies of Ibiza in parque Reina Sofia with special guests: Jorge Lamelas and Nerea Lopez.

And for those looking for great weekend atmosphere among friends, try Fun&Trucks on Sunday in the auditorium des Caló de s’Oli, with food trucks and live music. The gala awarding of the Mencions Sant Jordi of the Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs then follows. It’s a two in one.

And all this on the same weekend as the ‘openings’ of Ibiza’s nightclubs.

There is also cinema, concerts and storytelling, a new program of Itineraries through the Cultural Histroy of Vila and even the traditional Caramelles de Pasqua. Everything for the weekend is here:

FRIDAY 29th APRIL

Santa Eulària Festivities

8pm: Institutional presentation ceremony of the Medalla de Oro and Premios Xarc of Santa Eulària. Teatro España.

International Dance Day

Ballet barre, castanyolada and reading of the message of IDD 2022 with students and teachers of the Conservatory of Eivissa and Formentera at 6pm on the paseo de Vara de Rey in Vila. And at 7pm performance by Giselle Marimon.

Diada per la Llengua de Formentera:

In the morning, Concurs de Saberuts de Formentera at CEIP Mestre Lluís Andreu. From 6:30pm: Information tables by the Plataforma per la Llengua, ballada de capgrossos, and musical performances by Imaràntia and Isidor MaRÍ. Jardí de ses Eres inSant Francesc.

Kids:

Socio-educational storytelling in Vila. ‘La Vida’, by Rylant Wenzel, and ‘Tu importas’, by Christian Robinson. 6pm at the Casal d’Igualtat de Vila.

Storytelling for 3. ‘Seguimos contando’. Youngsters. With Encarna de las Heras, Laura Mandarina and Maritzatejecuentos. Casal Xerinola in Sant Jordi at 7pm.

Weekend Cinema:

‘Riders of justice’, by Anders Thomas Jensen (Denmark, 2020) Diverndres of cinema of Sant Josep. 8pm at the cultural center Can Jeroni. Free admission until full capacity.

SATURDAY APRIL 30

Festes de Santa Eulària

11am to 1pm and 4pm to 8pm: Children’s activities. Workshops, inflatables and circus in the Paseo Solidari.

12 noon: Dramatised tour. An eventful tour with Esperança Llorens, Francisca Salvadó and Neus Torres. Ethnographic Museum of Ibiza Can Ros in Puig de Missa. Free activity by previous registration. Send an email to museuetnograficcanros@gmail.com. Limited places.

12pm to 12am ‘I Love You Too Maig Festival’. Concerts by groups and DJs from Ibiza at Paseo de s’Alamera and Plaza de España.

1pm: Charanga Bomba Show. Music in the streets of Santa Eulària.

4:30pm to 8pm: Exhibition of flowers and plants at the Palacio de Congresos. You can bring your plants and flowers on Saturday from 10am to 1pm at the Palacio de Congresos. Information: 971 33 96 96 69.

5pm: Charanga Bomba Show. Music in the streets of Santa Eulària.

5:30pm: Inaugurations: Exhibition Es Broll, 40 Maigs at the Exhibition Hall Sant Jaume 72 in Santa Eulària. Exhibition of classic and antique motorcycles, tot terra, motocross and competition vehicles in calle Isidor Macabich. Exhibition of classic and antique cars in calle Mariano Riquer.

6pm: Parade with A Tutiplén.

10pm: Major concert. I Want U Back – Michael Jackson Tribute. Plaza España.

10pm: Rock fishing. Night fishing. Championship of the Baleares Mar-Costa Dúos.

11:30pm: Correpoble with DJ Pablo Hernanz and DJ Zenith.

Party ‘Viu la Primavera’ in Sant Antoni:

10am. Pilates master class by Belén Gas Supilates Ibiza.

11am to 10pm: Craft market with street performances and live music by Discover and Acrobatik at Passeig de ses Fonts

5pm to 7:30pm: Concerts and parades.

Sunset: Party with DJ Sr Cardona, Acrobatik and Passion Dancers at the end of the port.

Sant Jordi Festivities:

10am: Excursion to es Rafal Trobat. Departure from the entrance of the Club de Campo. 4 hour duration. Suitable for families.

3pm: VII Cursa Sant Jordi Patina in the parking lot of the sports center Can Guerxo.

4:30pm: ‘Bicykids’. Cycling scavenger hunt for children up to 14 years. Can Burgos. Registration at ciclismepitius.com.

5pm: CEIP Can Raspalls party in the plaza.

8pm: Concert by the Petit Cor, with the concert ‘De tot cor’, in the church.

Caramelles de Pasqua

8pm in the church of Roser de Vila with Es Xacoters de sa Torre.

Cultural History:

Vila Cultural History itineraries: ‘Segle XIX. La mirada de l’Arxiduc’. From the Portal Nou to the Portal de ses Taules. 2h. Morning schedule. Previous registration in Madina Yabisa center, telephone 971392390, mail madinayabisa@eivissa.es. Information from Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Musical:

‘Es Clot me mata’. Musical show by the AAVV of es Clot. From the Movida to the copla. At 7pm in Can Ventosa. Entrance donation 12€.

Weekend Music:

Sandy Valey. Rock and soul. ‘Sant Josep es Música’. Restaurante Cardona in Sant Josep at 2pm.

SUNDAY 1 MAY

Primer Diumenge de Maig Santa Eulària

8am: Ringing of bells.

9am: Monographic exhibition of Ibizan Hound in the Plaza España. Organized by: Associació de Criadors de Ca Eivissenc d’Eivissa i Formentera.

10am to 6pm: Exhibition of personalized cars. Demonstration of music equipment with sound championship and shows. Next to the Municipal Pavilion.

10am to 8pm: Flower and plant exhibition at the Palacio de Congresos.

11am: Solemn Mass at Puig de Missa sung by the Parish Choir followed by traditional dance with the group Es Broll.

12 noon: Music with Charanga Bomba Show and parade of carts, horses, Ibizan Hounds, old cars and motorcycles through the streets of Santa Eulària. Rules and resgistration for participation in the parades of the Primer Domingo de Mayo at the Town Hall. Exhibition of folkloric dances in Plaza España.

12pm to 11pm: ‘I Love You Too Maig Festival’. Concerts by groups and DJs from Ibiza at Paseo de s’Alamera and Plaza de España.

17.30 hours: Concert. Orchestra of Recycled Instruments of Cateura at the Palacio de Congresos. Organized by: Paraguay Project Association. Tickets at the bar Can Cosmi. Donation 15€.

7:30pm: Mass sung by the Coro Rociero de Santa Eulària and descent of the image of the Virgen del Rosario from the church of Puig de Missa accompanied by the Banda Musical Virgen de la Estrella.

8pm: Awards ceremony and closing of the exhibition of flowers and plants.

8pm: Closing of the exhibitions of old cars and old motorcycles.

‘Viu la Primavera’ party in Sant Antoni:

10am. Yoga master class by Tamara Calama Yoga Ibiza.

11am to 10pm: Craft market with street performances and live music by Discover and Acrobatik at Passeig de ses Fonts.

5pm: Spring Solidarity Party by the association Apies at the Es Paradís nightclub.

International Dance Day

11:30am: Dance gala and reading of the IDD 2022 message. Performances by Estudio Capricorn, Miguel Barranco, Yolanda Crespo, Davinia Van Praag Dance Academy and guest artists: Jorge Lamelas and Nerea López.

5pm: Dance Gala and reading of the IDD 2022 message. Performances by Sabrina Dance Center & Arts, Escuela Flamenca Teresa Rojas, Ibiza Dance Academy, Centro de Anza and Passion Dance and guest artists: Jorge Lamelas and Nerea López.

Sant Jordi Festivities:

4pm: Figure skating and inline skating exhibition at Can Guerxo sports center.

Gala:

Mencions Sant Jordi del Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs: Awarding of the Menció d’Honor, Menció Producció Cultural and Menció Jove. Performance by Vicent Ribas ‘Ite’ (Es Ninja des Cubells) and concerts by Pvssydònia and Endèmics. From 7:30pm at the Caló de s’Oli auditorium in Cala de Bou.

Weekend Leisure:

Fun&Trucks: Food trucks, street market, face painting and Aykya concert from 2pm. From 12pm to 10pm in the auditorium des Caló de s’Oli de Cala de Bou.

EXHIBITIONS

Maurizio Lamberti. ‘Dualisdad’, paintings. From April 20th to 30th at the Ajuntament Vell room on Formentera. From 11am to 2pm and from 6pm to 8pm. Closed Sunday and Monday mornings.

Cut&Paste Festival. Collective exhibition of collage artists. From April 23rd to May 7th at the C19 center in Ibiza.

Gilbert Herreyns. Retrospective. Works from 1969 to 2021. Micus de Jesús space. Opening: Saturday, April 16th from 5pm to 10pm. Until July 22nd. Open Sundays from 11am to 2pm or by appointment: 971 19 19 23.

Lourdes Crespí. ‘Connecting with life’, paintings. Can Tixedó Art Café de Forada. Until May 5th.

Collective exhibition of AMAE. Works by a dozen artists of the association. Far de ses Coves Blanques in Sant Antoni. Open until April 30th from 5pm to 8pm. Closed on holidays.

‘Canyissos’. Collective exhibition with 54 artists from the Balearic Islands, Valencia and Galicia. Club Diario de Ibiza. Monday to Thursday from 11am to 1pm and Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Until April 29th.

Juan Carlos Tur. ‘Modelant, creant i donant forma a la fantasia de Juan Carlos Tur’. Epoxy putty sculptures. Sa Nostra Sala, c/ Aragó , 17 de Vila. Until May 6th. From Monday to Friday from 10am to 1:30pm and from 5:50pm to 10:30pm.

‘Una col-lecció d’art contemporani’. ‘III. Pintura i altres’. Works from Cati Verdera’s collection of contemporary art. Faro de la Mola, from March 15th to October 1st.

‘Mirades de Dona’. Collective exhibition with works by seven female artists from Ibiza. Opening: Tuesday, March 8th at 7:30pm at the Club Náutico Ibiza. Until May 12th.

Frank R. Tassi. Future sculpture. Opening: Saturday March 5th at 6:30pm in the auditorium des Caló de s’Oli. Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 1:30pm and from 6:30pm to 8:30pm and Sundays from 11am to 1:30pm. Until May 29th.

‘Principio vital. Cáscaras de huevo de avestruz en Ibiza’. Temporary exhibition on ostrich egg shells found in archaeological sites. Archaeological Museum of Ibiza and Formentera.

WEEKEND MARKETS

Sant Josep: Ecological and handicraft market. Every Saturday from 10am to 6pm in the area around the Town Hall.

Sant Jordi: Second hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Craft products and gastronomy market of Ibiza. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Esplanade next to Can Tixedó.

Las Dalias: Crafts, clothes, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

Sant Joan: Crafts, art, clothing, accessories and objects from around the world. Sundays from 11am in the center of Sant Joan.

Formentera:

La Mola Craft Market: Wednesdays and Sundays from 4:30pm to 10pm from May 1st to October 12th.

Sant Francesc Market: Every day from 10am to 2pm. From May 1st to October 30th.

La Savina street market: Every day from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to midnight. From May 16th to September 30th.

Market des Pujols: Every day from 7pm to 12am. From May 1st to October 30th.

Artistic and craft market of Sant Ferran: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm to midnight. From May 28th to October 1st.

Second hand market of Sant Francesc: Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11am to 2pm. All year round.

