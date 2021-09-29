23 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, October 1, 2021
Permanent workers in the Balearic Islands are protected for 5 months

Unanimous satisfaction of employers, unions and the Govern with the extension

f-guijarro
Updated:
Discontinuous permanent workers in the Balearic Islands are protected for 5 months
A catering worker in a business in Ibiza. | J.A.RIERA

The Govern, employers and unions in the Balearic Islands have achieved their main objective for the low season: to guarantee the economic protection of the 85.000 permanent employees on the islands and ensure the ERTE’s can be extended, which explains the unanimous satisfaction expressed yesterday by those responsible after a new meeting by the Mesa del Diálogo Social and the confirmation of the agreement reached in Madrid in relation to these issues.

The first point highlighted is that the permanent employees will be able to collect the  benefit payment created for them from October 1st until February 28th, which may involve an investment by the State of 382 million euros. This aid allows them to receive the equivalent of an unemployment benefit during this period, and it will be the second consecutive low season in which they will be able to collect these funds.

The president of the Govern, Francina Armengol, who appeared yesterday accompanied by the Minister of Labour, Iago Negueruel, the president of CAEB, Carmen Planas; the representative of PIMEB, Gustavo de Vicente, the secretary general of CCOO in the Balearic Islands José Luis García, and the deputy secretary general of UGT Xisca Garí, insisted on the importance of this benefit for the islands, given the weight of this group in its economy.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

