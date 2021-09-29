Permanent workers in the Balearic Islands are protected for 5 months

The first point highlighted is that the permanent employees will be able to collect the benefit payment created for them from October 1st until February 28th, which may involve an investment by the State of 382 million euros. This aid allows them to receive the equivalent of an unemployment benefit during this period, and it will be the second consecutive low season in which they will be able to collect these funds.

The president of the Govern, Francina Armengol, who appeared yesterday accompanied by the Minister of Labour, Iago Negueruel, the president of CAEB, Carmen Planas; the representative of PIMEB, Gustavo de Vicente, the secretary general of CCOO in the Balearic Islands José Luis García, and the deputy secretary general of UGT Xisca Garí, insisted on the importance of this benefit for the islands, given the weight of this group in its economy.

