Penya Pagesa from UD Ibiza: “Let’s stop being silly”

"We need no one to teach us football history lessons"

leire-rodriguez
Updated:
Penya Pagesa from UD Ibiza:
Images of the celebration in the house of the UD Ibiza.

Imágenes de la celebración en casa de la UD Ibiza

Images of the celebration at the UD Ibiza house

The Ibiza Town Hall and the Unión Deportiva Ibiza yesterday signed the transfer agreement of the Can Misses stadium in favor of the celestial club. This agreement responds to the need of UD Ibiza to have the right of exclusive use of the stadium to be able to compete in the Second Division next season.

This situation has left the other club in town: CD Ibiza out of Can Misses. The alternative the Consistory has offered to the club chaired by Antonio Palma is “to play on natural grass, in the central part of the athletics track, a space that will be renovated to host the training sessions of UD Ibiza, so that it is fully compatible with the activities of the athletes using these facilities”.

However, this option did not quite convince the Rojilla entity, which expressed its “deep discomfort” in a statement in which they were critical of the City Council and the mayor himself, Rafael Ruiz, considering that favorable treatment was being shown towards UD Ibiza. In addition, they expressed their intention not to leave the stadium until they have another suitable field.

Due to the current situation and the tense climate, Penya Pagesa, akin to UD Ibiza, has issued a statement this morning expressing their position. In it they seek to remind supporters that the island of Ibiza has never had a football project strong enough to be competitive with teams from the Peninsula or even from Mallorca. Until now.

The pageses assure that the project of Amadeo Salvo is “serious and well directed “and can be has made an investement,” not to be confused with a subsidy, which is what all clubs are used to on living here,” they say in their statement.

They also add that among their partners they have “authentic former players of Sa Deportiva” and that “they do not need anyone to come  give us lessons in football history, or moral authority”.

Finally, they ask for union and that “we stop being silly” so that Ibiza “can enjoy what it has always wanted: professional football. ”

Comunicat Penya Pagesa pic.twitter.com/Y00gxjEzkT

— Penya Pagesa (@PagesaPenya) June 6, 2021

