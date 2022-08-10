Man penalized for loud music during a party on Ibiza

Last Monday night agents for the Policía Local of Santa Eulària fined a man for causing neighborhood nuisance. The individual was holding a private party in the area of Can Pep Simó, detailed the City Council, with excessively loud music.

At 11:15pm a patrol went to the area for the first time after complaints from neighbors about the noise. However, when the officers arrived the music had stopped “five minutes earlier”, according to one of the people who alerted the police.

A few hours later, at around one o’clock in the morning, the officers went again after repeated calls from the neighbors. On that occasion they did hear music coming from a house, municipal sources explain.

Man responsible for party refused to turn off the music

After identifying the person responsible for the party, the municipal agents urged him to lower the volume of the music, but the man refused repeatedly, detailed the Consistory. The agents then informed him that if he did not turn off the music, in addition to the penalty for noise nuisance, they would “open proceedings for disobedience“. At that moment, the person in charge accepted and turned off the music, “not registering any more calls for nuisance”, municipal sources assure.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.