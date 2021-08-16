Owner of a squatted flat in Ibiza: “I am a victim of Justice”

M.G. will be able to recover her house in September after it was occupied by a squatter in March 2019. After more than two years of tireless struggle together with her lawyer, they have finally managed to get the Court of First Instance number 4 to issue, once again, an eviction order for this home, located in Platja d’en Bossa, in Sant Josep, as agreed in a trial last July 13. The first time this order was issued (in February of this year) it was useless, because a document from July 2020 had been misplaced, in which the squatter asked for a lawyer and a court-appointed solicitor. This document appeared at the beginning of this summer, so the eviction process had to start again and the squatter could not be evicted on June 14, as planned.

“We have won the proceeding, they have ordered the eviction and the plaintiff and her lawyer have appealed, but as it has no suspensory effect, we are awaiting the eviction”, explains M.G.’s lawyer.

“I am a victim of the errors of Justice”, expresses M.G. in conversation with this newspaper. After this entire process, she asks for justice to be more agile and “not to make simple matters more complicated”. “It should be as easy as expelling the squatters as soon as the owner proves that the property is theirs. The squatter is a profiteer of the efforts of others,” she adds. Now she is forced to live in the Ibiza bar she owns while she waits to get her house back: “Living here with my son, who lives on the mainland and has come to spend the summer with me. I can’t open the bar and earn money, so I’m relying on savings and the help of a relative,” explains M.G., who has also contacted the social services in Vila, where she was registered until recently. She wants, for example, to get a certificate of vulnerability.

“In addition, the squatter, after all, is kicking a child out of their home and out of Ibiza, because if I got my house back, he could live here with me all year round”, the plaintiff complains.

Of course, since her house has been squatted, M.G. does not pay the mortgage. The bank is aware of this situation, but she expresses her uncertainty: “I am afraid that they will repossess my house , because we have been like this for a long time, the squatter is causing me a lot of problems”, she laments. And she points out that without this problem, she could open her business or even rent some rooms to be able to continue paying the mortgage.

