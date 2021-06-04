New restrictions from Sunday in Balearic Islands after Supreme Court decision

The Supreme has overturned the curfew imposed in the Balearic Islands by the Government, as well as the limitation on social gatherings. Taking into account that the Consell de Govern will approve new measures tomorrow that will come into force next Sunday, we detail the restrictions.

Shops and large premisis.

Can now fill 100% capacity. Closing time is set at 22.00h, except those selling essential products. Large stores must ensure that CO2 levels are not exceeded, keeping them below 800 ppm throughout the establishment. To this end, measuring devices must be installed that are visible to the public.

Bars and restaurants

May fill 100% capacity of their terrace, up to a maximum of 250 people. Each table may only seat four people. The maximum closing time allowed is 23.00h.

Interiors can only be used at 50% capacity if they do not have a terrace and 30% if they do. Four people are permitted per table also in interiors. The capacity of the interior spaces of bars and restaurants may not exceed 150 people. Indoor areas must close at 18.00h.

Wakes, burials and other ceremonies

Increases to 50 people outdoors and 20 indoors (as long as it does not exceed 50% of the capacity of the establishment) for burials or farewells for cremation of the deceased, as well as wakes, ceremonies, wedding celebrations, christenings or communions, which may take place in all types of public or private premises or spaces.

Dance academies

Groups of up to 20 people (until now it was 15) are allowed simultaneously in the same room for the activities that take place in dance academies, as long as 50% of the maximum capacity is respected.

Outdoor sports facilities, indoor sports facilities, sports centres and swimming pools

In the directed activities rooms a group of a maximum of 20 people is permitted in the same room simultaneously in the case of low intensity activities or a maximum 15 people in the case of high intensity activities (until now they were 15 and 10, respectively). In any case, it is compulsory to wear a mask, both for the staff and for those who carry out the sport activity. The changing rooms can be occupied at 50% on all the islands. The practice of static activities indoors, including directed activities and weight rooms is as long as it does not exceed 50% of the maximum capacity.

Sports competitions

In sports competitions of regional or insular scope, public attendance is permitted, under the following conditions:

In indoor sports facilities, 30% of the maximum capacity up to a maximum of 200 people.

In uncovered sports facilities, 50% of the maximum capacity up to a maximum of 500 people.

In sports competitions of state or international scope, public attendance is permitted, with the following conditions:

In indoor sports facilities, 30% of the maximum capacity up to a maximum of 500 people.

In uncovered sports facilities, 50% of the maximum capacity up to a maximum of 1,000 people.

Federated and organised sport

In the case of organised non-federated sport, training sessions with physical contact are permitted .

In the case of federated sport, training sessions for team sports and contact sports with physical contact are maintained, as well as the corresponding competitions of insular and inter-island scope, for federated sportsmen and women from 6 years of age.

Cinemas and circuses

Authorized consumption of food and beverages with a capacity that is extended to 50%.

Theatres, auditoriums, concert halls and similar spaces

Theatres, auditoriums and concert halls may carry out their activity, with pre-assigned seats, as long as they do not exceed 2/3 of the maximum authorised capacity. In other spaces where similar events are held, the permitted capacity increases from 500 to 1,000 people outdoors and from 200 to 400 in the case of indoor spaces.

Libraries, archives, museums, exhibition halls, monuments and other cultural facilities

The maximum forum is set at 75% of the maximum authorized capacity; group activities, maximum of 30 people for in indoor activities and 50 people in outdoor activities.

Gambling and betting establishments

May remain open until 22.00h, with 50% capacity. They may undertake restaurant activity until 18.00h. In any case, it will be mandatory to ensure good ventilation of the establishment.

Conditions for children’s entertainment premises

The activity of children’s entertainment premises shall be carried out respecting 50% of the maximum capacity authorised for the space and groups of a maximum of 20 people in indoor spaces and 50 people in outdoor spaces.

Congresses, seminars, business meetings and similar events

Congresses, seminars, conferences, assemblies, meetings, business meetings, conferences and events are permitted for a maximum of 150 people in outdoor spaces on all the islands and 100 people maximum and 75% of the maximum authorised capacity of the space, in the case of indoor spaces. It is recommended that these events be held online. In auditorium-type spaces, there will be a maximum attendance of 500 people and 50% of the maximum authorised capacity.

In the case of congresses aimed exclusively at health professionals, this type of event may be held with a maximum attendance of 1,000 people and 75% of the maximum authorised capacity of the space.

Recreational centres for the elderly

These centres will continue to limit their capacity to 50% but will increase the number of people per group that can carry out their usual activity: up to 50 people outdoors and 20 indoors (up to now it was 30/15). In the case of those located in Eivissa and Mallorca, they will be able to reopen the indoor catering service until 18.00h following the same rules as the rest of catering establishments.