23.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...

Man decapitated after his boat is run over by ferry in Ibiza

The tragic incident occurred in the port of Ibiza

Jorgelina Torres
Updated:
Man decapitated after his boat is run over by ferry in Ibiza
Man decapitated in Ibiza after his boat was run over by ferry.

A Baleària ferry coming from Formentera, the ‘Formentera Direct’, ran over a small semi-rigid boat with two crew that was at the mouth of the port of Ibiza last night at 11:35pm, according to sources from Maritime Rescue to Diario de Ibiza. They add that everything points to the fact that the boat involved in the accident,  about 8 meters long and has been destroyed, did not have the proper signalization, so the ferry did not see it. In the accident,  one of the passengers of the private boat 46 years old and of Spanish nationality, died from decapitation.

Miguel Félix Chicón, head of Maritime Rescue of the Balearic Islands, reports that after half past eleven they received two almost simultaneous warning calls. One from the ferry, in which they explained that there had been an accident, and another from a private individual who had heard a loud crash and screams from Dalt Vila.

Salvamento Marítimo then mobilized the Ibiza pilot boat, a private yacht that was entering the port at the same moment and the ‘Salvamar Acrux’, all of them with the support of the Guardia Civil. About ten minutes later, the ‘Formentera Direct’ reported that one of its auxiliary boats had rescued one of the crew members from the boat, but that another remained in the water.

After 40 minutes, Chicón adds, the Acrux recovered the lifeless body of the second passenger. Due to the violent collision, the victim suffered a decapitation and sources close to the case state that the head has not yet been found. The lifeless body of this crew member was brought ashore by the rescue boat at around 1am this morning.

The other crew member, 46 years old and of Spanish nationality, had only minor injuries and was in a state of absolute shock. He was taken to the Can Misses hospital, where he was admitted at 12:57 after an axiety attack, according to the Health Area of Ibiza and Formentera.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte