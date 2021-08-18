Man decapitated after his boat is run over by ferry in Ibiza

Miguel Félix Chicón, head of Maritime Rescue of the Balearic Islands, reports that after half past eleven they received two almost simultaneous warning calls. One from the ferry, in which they explained that there had been an accident, and another from a private individual who had heard a loud crash and screams from Dalt Vila.

Salvamento Marítimo then mobilized the Ibiza pilot boat, a private yacht that was entering the port at the same moment and the ‘Salvamar Acrux’, all of them with the support of the Guardia Civil. About ten minutes later, the ‘Formentera Direct’ reported that one of its auxiliary boats had rescued one of the crew members from the boat, but that another remained in the water.

After 40 minutes, Chicón adds, the Acrux recovered the lifeless body of the second passenger. Due to the violent collision, the victim suffered a decapitation and sources close to the case state that the head has not yet been found. The lifeless body of this crew member was brought ashore by the rescue boat at around 1am this morning.

The other crew member, 46 years old and of Spanish nationality, had only minor injuries and was in a state of absolute shock. He was taken to the Can Misses hospital, where he was admitted at 12:57 after an axiety attack, according to the Health Area of Ibiza and Formentera.