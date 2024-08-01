Diplo publishes video of the unauthorised event in Ibiza

Diplo, the dj who in June threw an illegal party at the viewpoint of es Vedrà, in the municipality of Sant Josep, has shared on his social networks a video with moments of the event. “Anyone want more afrohouse music?” he adds in his Instagram post.

The artist personally called the illegal party through his social networks. For this reason, he was investigated by the City Council of Sant Josep for possible illegalities in which he could have incurred and act accordingly. Despite this, the dj has not hesitated to share with all his followers some images of the party. The videos, some recorded with drones, show dozens of people dancing to the dj’s music from various planes. In addition, the artist can be seen dJing with the sunset of es Vedrà in the background. Many of the attendees are drinking, some of them are close to the cliff and, in addition, you can see loudspeakers scattered around the set area.

The Consistory “strongly condemned”, this call of the dj, held without permission in a very sensitive area and very protected by different regulations that already suffers dangerous crowds because of the fame it has caught among the followers of many influencers.

In addition, the Ocio Ibiza Association also condemned this party. “Ocio de Ibiza has always demanded to its associates maximum respect for the rules of coexistence with the resident population and works from within the sector and in collaboration with the Administration in favor of excellence. Events such as those that occurred in Cala d’Hort are tremendously harmful to the leisure sector on the island,” he explained.