This is how much it costs to rent an apartment in the Las Boas building to spend the season in Ibiza

Renting a three-bedroom apartment in Ibiza’s Las Boas building, designed by Jean Nouvel and featuring landscaping by Patrick Blanc, commands high prices reflective of its prime seafront location on the Juan Carlos I promenade near Marina Botafoc. The complex, known for its tiered design and vertical gardens, offers 178 apartments with amenities like an infinity pool, private cinema, spa, and fitness centre. Rental costs vary by season, with a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the second floor listed at €16,500 per month for the summer, while winter rentals range between €6,500 and €6,800 per month, according to listings on Idealista.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

