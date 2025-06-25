Sunday, July 6, 2025
30.5 C
Ibiza Town
type here...

Illegal racing of Ferraris on an avenue of Ibiza

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Illegal racing of Ferraris on an avenue of Ibiza

The Local Police of Ibiza has denounced the drivers of two Ferrari cars caught while making illegal races in an avenue of the city. Specifically, the facts have occurred on Wednesday morning in Vuit d’Agost.

The agents have intercepted the two high-end vehicles racing on this road, where the speed is limited to 30 kilometers per hour, as reported in their social networks, where they have not clarified at what speed they were traveling at the time of the races.

The police have imposed them a penalty of 500 euros each and issued a report for reckless driving.

In this sense, they have recalled that behaviors like these put us all “at risk”: “Ibiza is not a circuit, it is a city where we live and coexist“. From the Local Police emphasize that they have “zero tolerance for this type of behavior”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte