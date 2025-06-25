Illegal racing of Ferraris on an avenue of Ibiza

The Local Police of Ibiza has denounced the drivers of two Ferrari cars caught while making illegal races in an avenue of the city. Specifically, the facts have occurred on Wednesday morning in Vuit d’Agost.

The agents have intercepted the two high-end vehicles racing on this road, where the speed is limited to 30 kilometers per hour, as reported in their social networks, where they have not clarified at what speed they were traveling at the time of the races.

The police have imposed them a penalty of 500 euros each and issued a report for reckless driving.

In this sense, they have recalled that behaviors like these put us all “at risk”: “Ibiza is not a circuit, it is a city where we live and coexist“. From the Local Police emphasize that they have “zero tolerance for this type of behavior”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.