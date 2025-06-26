English footballer’s freak-out leaves woman unconscious in Ibiza

Kian Harratt, the Oldham Athletic striker, has knocked a woman unconscious in Ibiza after throwing a chair at him in the middle of a quarrel. The 23-year-old soccer player was engaged in a a fight with his friends and other British tourists, when a middle-aged woman attempted to intervene between them to break up the argument, and it was at that point that the player, knocked out the woman after throwing a chair off the terrace at her.

After the blow, the woman fell unconscious at the edge of the pool. After a few minutes, several bystanders came to her aid. She was not the only chair that flew, but the tossing of the furniture continued until one of the members of the fight, Brandon Watkins fell into the pool because of the impact.

Brandon, has recounted his Facebook account why the dispute started. “Five guys came to our hotel playing silly buggers around the pool, splashing people who were throwing balls at the women, and one of them said ‘What are you looking at’, so he came up to me and I dropped him… Then they started throwing chairs because they couldn’t resist and everyone knows how slippery the pool is, so they in keeping the chairs from hitting us, I slipped in the pool and that’s what went viral,” he wrote.

“If only they had let me out of the pool or in with me, they would have given them another slap, but they didn’t, they kicked them out…. They were all sitting around the pool after they came up to us, shook our hands and invited us to drink because the guys were bastards“, Watkins added.

The fight took place in Ibiza, in the Marco Polo Hotel in San Antonio, where several lifeguards of the complex, together with the security of the hotel, they tried to intervene to end the incident, but were ignored by all participants. In contrast, the two wounded tourists remained in the pool while their opponents mocked continually taunting them.

After the video where the player was seen gone went viral, the player has not said anything about it about what happened, but she did share photos on her social networks about her trip on the island. The incident has occurred almost three weeks after the footballer’s scored the winning goal at Wembley for his side to take the National League play-off final and secure their return to the Football League.

Embroiled in controversy

It seems that Harratt is haunted by controversy. A year ago, while he was on loan at Fleetwood Town from Huddersfield Town, authorities authorities imposed a fine of 1,000 pounds after being found poaching in North Yorkshire, England. Among other hunting controversies, it was also fined for placing nearly 500 sports bets on soccer games, where 36 of them were from the team where Kian was playing at the timehuddersfield.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.