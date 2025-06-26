The ‘Lady Lara’ sails around Ibiza: this is the superyacht that is sold for 230 million

The superyacht ‘Lady Lara’, a 91-metre vessel built by Lürssen in 2015 and valued at €200 million, has returned to Ibiza, currently sailing near Porroig after docking in the island’s port last summer. Owned by Israeli-Kazakh businessman Alexander Machkevitch, co-founder of the Eurasian National Resources Corporation (ENRC), the yacht features designs by Reymond Langton, with highlights including folding balconies, a beach club, spa, and an interior dominated by rare white onyx. It accommodates 18 guests and 29 crew, with amenities such as two swimming pools—one converting into a dance floor—a cinema, heliport, and both indoor and outdoor dining rooms. Annual maintenance reportedly costs €20 million, and this is Machkevitch’s second yacht named Lady Lara, following the sale of a 59-metre Benetti now called Lady Luck.

