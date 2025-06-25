Yellow heat alert this Wednesday in Ibiza

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow risk for high temperatures this Wednesday in Ibiza y Formentera. The alert will remain active from 12 to 19 hours.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees, mainly in the west of Ibiza, according to the Aemet.

The rest of the week is also expected to be hot during the day (up to 33 degrees) with tropical nights: around 24 degrees.

Tips for surviving the heat

In these cases, Emergencies insists on prevention to face the episode of high temperatures and recommends drinking plenty of fluids even if you are not thirsty (especially children and the elderly), but avoiding alcoholic beverages, with caffeine or with a lot of sugar.

Also eat more fruits and vegetables and avoid very hot meals, as well as physical activity in the hottest hours.

Emergencies also recommend “showering often, wearing light-colored, light clothing that is not tight and made of natural fabrics and covering your head with a hat”.

In addition, they urge to take advantage of the first and last hours of the day to do the steps that require going outside.

