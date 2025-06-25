Sunday, July 6, 2025
30.5 C
Ibiza Town
type here...

Yellow heat alert this Wednesday in Ibiza

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Yellow heat alert this Wednesday in Ibiza

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow risk for high temperatures this Wednesday in Ibiza y Formentera. The alert will remain active from 12 to 19 hours.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees, mainly in the west of Ibiza, according to the Aemet.

The rest of the week is also expected to be hot during the day (up to 33 degrees) with tropical nights: around 24 degrees.

Tips for surviving the heat

In these cases, Emergencies insists on prevention to face the episode of high temperatures and recommends drinking plenty of fluids even if you are not thirsty (especially children and the elderly), but avoiding alcoholic beverages, with caffeine or with a lot of sugar.

Also eat more fruits and vegetables and avoid very hot meals, as well as physical activity in the hottest hours.

Emergencies also recommend “showering often, wearing light-colored, light clothing that is not tight and made of natural fabrics and covering your head with a hat”.

In addition, they urge to take advantage of the first and last hours of the day to do the steps that require going outside.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte