Seven new ‘Soletes’ of the Repsol Guide 2025 for Ibiza and Formentera

The Repsol 2025 Guide has selected 260 new ‘Soletes’, 15 of which are in the Balearic Islands and seven in Ibiza y Formenterato enjoy beach bars and establishments with terraces where you eat well and is very comfortable” during the summer vacations, as reported in a statement. Specifically, with these new ‘Soletes’, this distinction created by the gastronomic guide, now reaches almost 5,000 yellow badges in its vocation to reach the entire geography.

“The Soletes have become a top of the summer, because they save you from having to look for where to go and reveal places that you had not on the radar, with the guarantee of being selected by a team of experts with a gastro criteria that coincides with that of the majority. With the Repsol Guide app it is very easy to find them,” explains María Ritter, director of Guía Repsol.

In Ibiza, the selected restaurants are the ‘Chiringuito Pascual’in Sant Joan de Labritja; ‘Es Galliner’, in Sant Josep de Sa Talaia; ‘La Finca de Can Suldat’in Santa Eulària des Riu, and ‘La Margarita’ and ‘Born’, in Ibiza. In the smaller Pitiusa, the chosen ones are ‘La Tortuga’ y ‘Codice Luna’, in Sant Francesc.

201 in Balears

In total, Balearic Islands has 201 ‘Soletes’. Also among the new selected restaurants in Mallorca are ‘Café Deià’, in Deià; ‘Ses Golondrines’, in Manacor, and ‘SkyBar Restaurant Hotel Almudaina’ and ‘Santal’, in Palma de Mallorca. In Menorca, the ‘Soletes’ went to ‘Isabella Beach Club’, in Es Mercadal, and ‘Es Suís’, ‘Sa lliga Maritim’ and ‘S’Aturadeta Jardins’, in Mahón.

Among the nearly 5,000 establishments already sporting their yellow sticker are plans for all tastes and culinary proposals for many different occasions. “Each cafe, bar, restaurant or beach bar with its Solete Guía Repsol distinction has a story behind it and this summer may be a good time to get to know some of them. In its twelfth edition, the youngest Repsol Guide rating continues its philosophy of rewarding those establishments that you would recommend to a friend, with an appetizing proposal and the closest atmosphere,” they say in the statement.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.