Ibiza and Formentera fail to record even 10% of the overnight stays in 2019

The Pitiusas recorded 116,654 overnight stays in May, almost 1.1 million less than the same month of 2019, before the pandemic broke out, according to data published Wednesday by Ibestat based on information provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). There is no information for 2020 because hotels were closed due to lockdown.

Almost a quarter of these overnight stays (25,508) were made by Spanish tourists, which two years ago was five times more than today. And of that figure, 37%, the majority, were visitors from the Balearic Islands. The autonomous community with the second highest number of overnight stays was Madrid (5,952), followed by Valencia and Catalonia (Ibestat total: 5,862).

But the country that accounted for the most overnight stays was Germany, with 34,857, very far from the 163,989 recorded in 2019. The United Kingdom, which was our main market before the pandemic (497,270 in May 2019), only recorded 1,611. The best figures, besides the Germans, are from the Netherlands (12,164), France (11,847) and Belgium (10,319). Switzerland (4,677) fared better than Italy (3,930).

Tourists in Platja d’en Bossa in August 2020.Vicent Marí.

According to these statistics, only 32,670 people visited Ibiza and Formentera in May, compared to 279,094 two years ago, eight times more. A third (10,151) were Spanish, while 8,042 Germans, 3,219 Dutch, 2,952 French, 2,427 Belgians, 1,317 Italians and 1,013 Swiss visited the islands.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.