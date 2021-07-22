28.3 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...

Ibiza celebrities in the covid era

The players of the Italian national team Verratti, Insigne and Immobile celebrate their European Cup victory. Paz Vega returns to his sanctuary on the island and the famous models and actors pose under the July sun

Juan Suárez
Updated:
Ibiza celebrities in the covid era
Ibiza celebrities in the covid era

Ibiza continues to be an attractive destination for fashion, film and sports celebrities, despite the ups and downs of the covid era we are living in. The famous faces of the moment are enjoying their holidays in this July rollercoaster between highs and lows of infections. European champion footballers Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile gathered on the island to celebrate their European Championship triumph a few weeks ago in London. The trio of stars enjoyed a sumptuous dinner at the Lío cabaret restaurant a few days ago and are recharging their batteries before resuming sporting activity at their clubs.ibiza celebrities in the covid era 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Toni Ramírez, actress Paz Vega and her husband Orson Salazar during their mini-vacation in Dalt Vila. Toni Ramírez

Actress Paz Vega, her husband Orson Salazar and their children, Orson, Ava and Lennon, have spent a few days away from the spotlight at their new island retreat in Dalt Vila. The family got together at the renovated Hotel Corsario, where they spent a long private weekend sampling the cuisine of Ibizan chefs José Miguel Bonet and Íñigo Rodríguez, creators of a tasting menu with a distinct character and island flavours. Paz is the ambassador for this year’s Ibicine Festival and recently participated in its presentation at the Cannes Film Festival.ibiza celebrities in the covid era0 – Diario de Ibiza News

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte