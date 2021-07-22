Ibiza celebrities in the covid era

Ibiza continues to be an attractive destination for fashion, film and sports celebrities, despite the ups and downs of the covid era we are living in. The famous faces of the moment are enjoying their holidays in this July rollercoaster between highs and lows of infections. European champion footballers Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile gathered on the island to celebrate their European Championship triumph a few weeks ago in London. The trio of stars enjoyed a sumptuous dinner at the Lío cabaret restaurant a few days ago and are recharging their batteries before resuming sporting activity at their clubs.

Toni Ramírez, actress Paz Vega and her husband Orson Salazar during their mini-vacation in Dalt Vila. Toni Ramírez Actress Paz Vega, her husband Orson Salazar and their children, Orson, Ava and Lennon, have spent a few days away from the spotlight at their new island retreat in Dalt Vila. The family got together at the renovated Hotel Corsario, where they spent a long private weekend sampling the cuisine of Ibizan chefs José Miguel Bonet and Íñigo Rodríguez, creators of a tasting menu with a distinct character and island flavours. Paz is the ambassador for this year’s Ibicine Festival and recently participated in its presentation at the Cannes Film Festival.

