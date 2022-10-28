Check out all the Halloween parties for young people on Ibiza and Formentera

The All Saints festivities with all its traditions and the horror of Halloween are approaching and the various councils and youth centers of Ibiza and Formentera have prepared an extensive program of activities among which the costume parties and ‘trencadas de fruits secs’ play a special role.

Terror party and costume contest at the C-19

In Vila, the Centro de Creación Joven C-19 has prepared an extensive program of educational and leisure activities for children and young people during the month of November with a special focus on Halloween, with a party with prizes for the best costumes. The party will take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 29th. It will be at the C19 from 8pm and there will be music, makeup artists and a contest with prizes for the best costumes. The meeting is open to young people from 12 years old.

The November Vilanit events will continue on Saturday November 5th with the activity ‘La Cova del Drac’ from 5pm to 8 pm; Saturday 19th with a balloon championship in Can Tomeu, for which prior registration is required and Saturday 26th, with a Japanese party that will feature manga drawing workshops, a video game area, anime projections, cosplay contest and a talk by Inés Castillo, translator of Milky Way Ediciones. The activities will take place between 5pm and 11pm.

Cova dels Dracs in Jesús and acrobatics and magic in s’Alamera

The celebrations of All Saints and Halloween will this year be held in the municipality of Santa Eulària during the week between October 29th and November 5th. These two days will concentrate the main activities, since the rest of the week the events will be carried out within the programming of the Punt Jove (Santa Eulària, Jesus and Puig d’en Valls), with parties and different activities for young people.

This Saturday the activities will be concentrated in the Cultural Center of Jesús. With the collaboration of the Associació Dracs d’Ibiza, between 11am and 2pm and between 4pm and 8:30pm, there will be sessions of board games, costume contests, quizzes, funko bingo and laser games.

On November 5th the venues for the activities will be s’Alamera and the Plaza de España in Santa Eulària. The activities will take place between 11am and 2pm; as well as from 4pm and 7pm. Among the offerings are the animation of Acrobatik ‘Catalina i Mariano de Can Mort! Sa pagesia zombie’.

Similarly, Halloween and All Saints workshops will be offered, as well as a ‘trencada de fruits secs’, while at noon there will be a ‘Contes de por’ by Txaro which will feature sign language interpretation. Finally, in the afternoon you can enjoy the show ‘Magia para no dormir’ by the magician Andrés Lluch.

A ‘trencada’ to get started in Sa Cooperativa

The celebrations for All Saints and Halloween have already begun in Sant Antoni, with a table of books with stories and terrifying adventures that will continue until Monday at the municipal library. In addition, today there is planned a dried fruit and nuts party for school children, which will take place in Sa Cooperativa between 9:30am and 11:30am.

The main course is served on Monday 31st with the traditional Halloween party at the Espai Jove, which each year is spectacularly decorated and features activities for both children and young people. The children’s party will take place in the morning, from 11am to 1pm, for children from 6 to 10 years old, and the youth party, from 6pm to 8 pm, for kids between 11 and 15 years old.

In addition, within the program of festivities of Sant Rafel, this Saturday from 10am to 1pm an All Saints workshop for children from 3 to 6 years is scheduled as well as an escape room for over 10 year old at 6pm and 7:30pm, both in the Punt Jove de Can Portmany. And on Tuesday, from 10am to 1pm, there is an All Saints and Halloween children’s party with costumes, makeup, music and trencada and a performance by David i Monma in the playground Josep Planells.

‘Halloween in the Park’ party in Sant Jordi

In Sant Josep the highlight of these dates is scheduled for next Monday, October 31st, with the party ‘Halloween in the Park’, which returns to the Plaza de Sant Jordi from 6:30pm. There will be music with DJ Cardona and a concert by the cover band Simple Rock, giant games for children, crafts, a circus workshop, face painting, a Halloween costume contest and a raffle.

The Casal de Joves becomes the Casal del Terror (House of Horror)

The Casal de Joves de Formentera has been programming activities related to these dates for several weeks now, such as last Saturday’s horror decoration workshop. On Sunday and Monday, the Casal de Joves will become the Casal del Terror, with a costume party from 8pm at the Casa de Colonies aimed at children over 12 years old. To participate it is necessary to pick up tickets at the Casal

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.