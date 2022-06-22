Footballer Marcos Llorente, partying hard in an Ibizan nightclub

The footballer Marcos Llorente did not want to be left behind and has joined the many colleagues who are currently visiting Ibiza. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder has visited the island in the company of some friends with whom, in addition to relaxing on the beach, has gone to party at a famous Ibizan nightclub, before returning to work for the next season.

A few days ago we saw the midfielder in his Instagram stories playing a joke on one of his companions, throwing a bucket of ice water on him while he slept, while yesterday Llorente uploaded a couple of publications in Ushuaïa Ibiza enjoying the party on the island.

The many footballers on Ibiza

The footballer is one more of the many faces from the world of football that can be seen in Ibiza recently, such as Ángel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Antonio Barragán, Joaquín Sánchez or Cristian Tello. Ibiza is once again the favorite destination for footballers for their summer vacations.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.