Friday, June 4, 2021
Fault causes sewage spill into the river in Santa Eulària

The company in charge of the pumping station is working to solve the problem.

A fault in one of the pumps at the Santa Eulària pumping station, used to divert wastewater to the treatment plant, has caused spillage into the river.

Apparently, several residents alerted the Town Hall via the Green Line this morning due to the foul smell coming from the water.

The Town Hall has confirmed the breakdown in the pumping station, owned by the Balearic Government’s Abaqua, which due to technical problems with the pumps had stopped circulating wastewater to the treatment plant, causing it to overflow and seep into the river.

The Council has contacted Abaqua, who report that they are working on the repair and that a tanker has been moved to the area to prevent the sewage from continuing to contaminate the river. The problem will be solved in the next few hours, Abaqua said.

