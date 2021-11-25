Covid in Ibiza: from Monday could require the covid passport to enter restaurants and pubs

The Balearic Govern is considering approving next Monday the requirement for Covid passports in restaurants and nightlife establishments, in view of the increase in the number of infections being recorded on the islands and on the eve of a Christmas season in which mobility and social events are increasing. President Francina Armengol said yesterday she was in favour of a measure that means imposing restrictions solely on unvaccinated people, thus avoiding having to restrict opening hours or capacity in certain business sectors altogether. The trade unions UGT and CCOO have already announced their support for this initiative, as have the employers’ associations CAEB and Pimem, although the latter has some reservations. Even the PP and Ciudadanos have indicated that they consider the measure a positive alternative to harsher restrictions.
Employers and trade unions have already been called to a meeting of the Social Dialogue Round Table to be held next Monday. If the Covid passport is extended to the above sectors, authorisation from the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands will then have to be obtained, although the High Court has already given its approval for the passport to be introduced for access to nightclubs.
Covid Passport
Extension to restaurants and pubs
The Govern is considering approving next Monday the requirement of the covid passport for access to restaurants and all nightlife.
Widespread support
The measure is backed by the PP and Ciudadanos.
The Covid passport has the support of the trade unions UGT and CCOO and the employers’ associations CAEB and Pimem with reservations, and yesterday the PP and Ciudadanos added their support as an alternative to tougher restrictions.
Initially it was proposed to restrict the access of those who have not been vaccinated to other activities, such as gyms or cinemas, to name a few examples, but it seems that the Government’s proposal will be extended to restaurants and nightlife in general.
It should be noted that Alfonso Robledo, the president of the association Restauración-CAEB, requested the Covid passport to avoid more potentially damaging measures for the sector, such as reductions in opening hours or capacity.
Active cases of covid in Ibiza and Formentera up 21.8% in the last week
Active cases of coronavirus in the Pitiüses experienced a sharp rise yesterday, up 5.4% compared to the previous day and 21.8% compared to a week ago. There are now 330, after 25 new cases were detected, two of them on Formentera, an island that had been free of new infections for two days, and only eight cases.
However, the number of people hospitalised in Ibiza continues to fall and there is one less than the day before yesterday, 11 in total, one of them admitted to the ICU at Can Misses Hospital.
The situation among health professionals remains unchanged, with six workers under active monitoring, three of them positive.
A total of 257 new positives were registered yesterday in the Balearic Islands, 22 more than on Tuesday. Yesterday, the Balearic Epidemiology Service also reported a death registered in September that has been detected in a review of the islands’ Mortality Register.
For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.