Covid in Ibiza: from Monday could require the covid passport to enter restaurants and pubs

The Balearic Govern is considering approving next Monday the requirement for Covid passports in restaurants and nightlife establishments, in view of the increase in the number of infections being recorded on the islands and on the eve of a Christmas season in which mobility and social events are increasing. President Francina Armengol said yesterday she was in favour of a measure that means imposing restrictions solely on unvaccinated people, thus avoiding having to restrict opening hours or capacity in certain business sectors altogether. The trade unions UGT and CCOO have already announced their support for this initiative, as have the employers’ associations CAEB and Pimem, although the latter has some reservations. Even the PP and Ciudadanos have indicated that they consider the measure a positive alternative to harsher restrictions.

Employers and trade unions have already been called to a meeting of the Social Dialogue Round Table to be held next Monday. If the Covid passport is extended to the above sectors, authorisation from the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands will then have to be obtained, although the High Court has already given its approval for the passport to be introduced for access to nightclubs.