Covid certificate in Ibiza: a lot of paper for not much passport

Many people are visiting Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza from first thing in the morning, every day, to get the covid digital certificate, a document that facilitates the movement of European Union citizens between different countries and is also valid for travelling between autonomous communities, although it is not a compulsory requirement.

“We are from Andalusia, from Seville, and we want to go to visit our family because due to the pandemic we have seen very little of them and we have been told that this certificate is required or at least recommended to travel,” commented María José Barrera yesterday at 10am in the queue of the on-site service point for issuing EU digital covid certificates, at the Can Misses Hospital.

Francisco Álvarez, 70, collecting his health certificate. JUAN A. RIERA

The certificate, which comes into force on July 1st, 2021, can be collected from Monday, June 14 at Can Misses and is a document that will facilitate the movement of European citizens between different states, and that is also valid for travelling between autonomous communities in Spain.

