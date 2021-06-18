25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, June 18, 2021
Covid certificate in Ibiza: a lot of paper for not much passport

Users are requesting more convenience with the COVID-19 Travel Certificate issued in Ibiza, "like a card," and it's laminated, although they're thankful they don't have to do the paperwork online

Mar Prats
Updated:
Users at the counter of the point of service and issuance of the digital COVID-19 certificate.

Many people are visiting Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza from first thing in the morning, every day, to get the covid digital certificate, a document that facilitates the movement of European Union citizens between different countries and is also valid for travelling between autonomous communities, although it is not a compulsory requirement.

“We are from Andalusia, from Seville, and we want to go to visit our family because due to the pandemic we have seen very little of them and we have been told that this certificate is required or at least recommended to travel,” commented María José Barrera yesterday at 10am in the queue of the on-site service point for issuing EU digital covid certificates, at the Can Misses Hospital.e41cbee3 f81d 4061 9487 38f6d4bb198a 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Francisco Álvarez, 70, collecting his health certificate. JUAN A. RIERA

The certificate, which comes into force on July 1st, 2021, can be collected from Monday, June 14 at Can Misses and is a document that will facilitate the movement of European citizens between different states, and that is also valid for travelling between autonomous communities in Spain.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

