Beaches of Ibiza: Sewage spill forces closure of s’Arenal de Sant Antoni

The Sant Antoni de Portmany City Council yesterday afternoon closed the beach of s’Arenal due to “a discharge of sewage”. Around 5pm, reports the Consistory, “municipal services have detected a break in the Camí des Regueró in the discharge of Abaqua‘s sewage pumping, called La Antigua, which runs from the bus station to the treatment plant”.

The break in the pipe has caused a sinkhole in the asphalt of the road and the outflow of wastewater, which has reached the beach of s’Arenal, says the City Council. For this reason, “the beach has been closed as a preventive measure, prohibiting bathing”.

“From the first moment, the technical services and the beach coordinator of the City Council and the lifeguard and rescue service, as well as the concessionaire of Abaqua in Sant Antoni, Cadagua, dependent on the Balearic Govern, are working on the fault to repair it as soon as possible.” The Policía Local of Sant Antoni, meanwhile, “has proceeded to regulate traffic in the area of the breakage and to close access to the beach”.

The breakdown has occurred in one of the two pumping lines, so the other is operational, which ensures that the wastewater reaches the treatment plant, as detailed in the municipal note.

“The City Council has immediately asked for samples to be taken to monitor the quality of bathing water during this episode caused by a break that also occurred almost two years ago in the same area”. The Consistory hopes that “Abaqua solve the problem as soon as possible and have reported that they are still actively working to allow bathing again as soon as possible”.

On the other hand, the affected stretch of road has been closed to traffic and the hole has been signaled with lights due to the danger it poses to vehicles and pedestrians.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.