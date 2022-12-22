In Tuesday’s plenary session of the Parliament an amendment was approved for the rebate of 100% of the Autónomo (self-employed) fees for female entrepreneurs and young people under 35 years old who start their self-employed activity.

The change proposed by Ciudadanos (Cs) to the Budget Law of the Balearic Islands, provides an allocation of 2 million euros for this purpose.

Relief for Autónomos

Thus, the spokeswoman for Cs Balears, Patricia Guasp, said, “With this measure we will provide relief to the asphyxia to which Sánchez subjects our self-employed and we will give a boost to entrepreneurship and self-employment.”

“We are committed to reducing the gender gap and acknowledge the demands of the self-employed regarding the excessive tax burden and bureaucratic obstacles to entrepreneurship,” added the leader of Cs in the Autonomous Community

