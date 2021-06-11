26.6 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, June 12, 2021
The Balearic Covid certificate cannot be used to travel to other Autonomous Communities, only other EU countries

Yesterday, the first day that the document could be requested online, up to 900 applications were received

Iñaki Olaizola
Updated:
Ibiza airport.

The Covid-19 certificate announced this week by the Servei de Salut is only valid for travel to other countries of the European Union and, therefore, is not a document that allows you to travel without restrictions to other autonomous communities of the country.

The Health Service has insisted on this condition when noting that there are doubts among citizens about the scope of application of the new document. Many doubts were revealed in the more than 900 telematic requests that were made yesterday, Thursday, on the first day on which the procedure to obtain the document could be carried out.

The 900 people who yesterday completed the procedure on the IB-Salut health portal could either download the document immediately or request it to be sent by ordinary post, in which case they will receive the certificate at their homes within a period of between seven to ten days.

Likewise, one or two points in Ibiza and another in Formentera will be set up so that citizens without access to or knowledge of online processes can carry out the procedure in person or for other users who cannot wait for the arrival of the regular mail due to an imminent trip can come and collect it.

But the Government has not yet communicated where these will be located.

