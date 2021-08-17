25.1 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...

Army emergency training in Ibiza

A total of 15 military troops and seven armed forces vehicles will embark on various routes throughout the island to familiarize themselves with its orography and vital infrastructures. They will also meet with representatives from several institutions

Toni Escandell Tur
Updated:
Army emergency training in Ibiza
An army training for emergencies in Ibiza. ZOWY VOETEN.

Today the Army begins its in-depth explorations of the Ibiza terrain after arriving yesterday at the city’s port after 2.30pm. A total of 15 soldiers and seven vehicles from Mallorca are in Ibiza to visit different points of military interest, such as the airport and hospitals, among others. They will remain here until Saturday and will carry out their work under the command of Enrique Carratalá, Lieutenant Commander of the reconnaissance section of Regimiento de Infantería Palma 47, and Sergeant Guido Ragazzoni. Since last night they have all been staying in the facilities of the old barracks of Sa Coma, where they arrived yesterday at around 4pm.

As such, in Ibiza they are continuing a military exercise that has been ongoing since 2016 to thoroughly familiarise themselves with the terrain of the archipelago, within the framework of the Plan Vigilante Balear: “With this exercise we will update our knowledge of the island’s terrain ahead of possible crisis situations,” explains Carratalá in relation, for example, to natural disasters at which time the Army should, he says, “provide people with security and reassurance.” That is why they will also explore all those “infrastructures that may be vulnerable” in difficult situations, such as hospitals, and will study possible evacuation routes to prevent incidents: “In an emergency situation, civilian personnel can go into a state of shock or panic, and we must step forward to help,” adds the lieutenant during a conversation with this newspaper from Sa Coma.

an army trained for emergencies in ibiza 0 – Diario de Ibiza NewsSeveral military personnel before starting the demonstration for Diario de Ibiza. ZOWY VOETEN

In fact, Carratalá, who has also been in Lebanon and Afghanistan, recalls how a month after joining this Regiment as a lieutenant, there were serious floods in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca, in 2018, in which thirteen people lost their lives. This is a clear example of the need for the Army in certain disasters with serious effects on the population.

From today the 15 soldiers will start work at 6am and continue until the job is done (with marches on foot and motorised reconnaissance on different parts of the island), trying to avoid, of course, the hottest times of the day.

an army trained for emergencies in ibiza 1 – Diario de Ibiza NewsSergeant Guido Ragazzoni and Lieutenant Enrique Carratalá, yesterday at the entrance of the old barracks. Zowy Voeten.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte