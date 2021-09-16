28.5 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
type here...

Armengol hits back at opposition with 2022 insularity payment

The president declares an agreement with the State, pending the meeting of the bilateral commission with the Ministry next week | The Govern's negotiators in Madrid are councillors Sánchez (PSOE), Mir (Més), and vice-president Yllanes (Podemos)

miquel-adrover
Updated:
Armengol hits back at opposition with 2022 insularity payment
While listening to the speeches of the parliamentary groups, President Armengol takes notes. BOSCH, GUILLEM

The main request of Francina Armengol’s two partners, Més and Podemos, and also of much of the opposition, was to demand that Madrid include compensation for the insularity of the Balearic Islands in the 2022 General State Budget of 2022, as set out in the Special Regime of the Balearic Islands (REB). The President of the Govern replied to all of them yesterday, during the second day of the debate on General Policy, announcing an agreement in this regard with the State Government in style.

The president waited her turn to respond, which she did globally to all groups and not individually, that Pedro Sánchez’s government “has committed to include compensation for insularity in the General State Budget (PGE) next year”.

It should be remembered that the controversy arose when the central executive did not include this money in the state budget for 2021 which caused the majority of groups in the Autonomous Chamber, including their partners in Més, to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court in February.

Armengol indicated yesterday that the allocation and method of payment of the insularity element must be agreed within the framework of the REB’s bilateral commission, which is made up of the autonomous community and the Ministry of Finance.

The Government has resorted to the highest authorities in the Moncloa to get the insularity payment.

decoration

As this newspaper has learned, the Armengol Govern contacted the highest authorities in the Moncloa to get the Government to agree to this. Among other things this was because the aforementioned commission is convened by the Ministry of Finance led by Minister Maria Jesus Montero, who has always shown reluctance towards the Balearic Islands’ claims of insularity.

It is likely that the commission will be convened next week and will set an annual amount to be sent to the Balearic Islands to compensate for the effects of insularity.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte