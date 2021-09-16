Armengol hits back at opposition with 2022 insularity payment

The main request of Francina Armengol’s two partners, Més and Podemos, and also of much of the opposition, was to demand that Madrid include compensation for the insularity of the Balearic Islands in the 2022 General State Budget of 2022, as set out in the Special Regime of the Balearic Islands (REB). The President of the Govern replied to all of them yesterday, during the second day of the debate on General Policy, announcing an agreement in this regard with the State Government in style.

The president waited her turn to respond, which she did globally to all groups and not individually, that Pedro Sánchez’s government “has committed to include compensation for insularity in the General State Budget (PGE) next year”.

It should be remembered that the controversy arose when the central executive did not include this money in the state budget for 2021 which caused the majority of groups in the Autonomous Chamber, including their partners in Més, to file an appeal with the Constitutional Court in February.

Armengol indicated yesterday that the allocation and method of payment of the insularity element must be agreed within the framework of the REB’s bilateral commission, which is made up of the autonomous community and the Ministry of Finance.

The Government has resorted to the highest authorities in the Moncloa to get the insularity payment.

As this newspaper has learned, the Armengol Govern contacted the highest authorities in the Moncloa to get the Government to agree to this. Among other things this was because the aforementioned commission is convened by the Ministry of Finance led by Minister Maria Jesus Montero, who has always shown reluctance towards the Balearic Islands’ claims of insularity.

It is likely that the commission will be convened next week and will set an annual amount to be sent to the Balearic Islands to compensate for the effects of insularity.

