19.1 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Accidents in Ibiza: Chain collision involving three vehicles leads to traffic jams on the Sant Antoni road

No one was injured in the accident, which slowed traffic early in the morning

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
A three-vehicle chain collision has caused early this Monday morning important traffic jams on the road to Sant Antoni towards Ibiza. The accident occurred at around 7:40 am at kilometer 6 of the road, at the Privilege traffic circle.

Apparently, the collision occurred due to a lack of attention. One of the vehicles braked and the other two collided with each other. Although no one was injured, the accident has caused traffic to be slower than usual at that hour.

No Injuries

No injuries / DI

The Guardia Civil, which has been in charge of regulating the traffic together with Xarxa Viària, and two roadside assistance units of Grúas Ibiza, which have removed the vehicles from the road, have been on the scene.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

