Ibizan man arrested at Bilbao airport on arms trafficking charges wanted in Sweden

The National Police of the Organized Crime Group of the Bilbao Judicial Police Brigade, in collaboration with officials of the Bilbao Airport Border Post and the Fugitive Group I of the General Commissariat of the Judicial Police, have arrested in Loiu an ibicencan of 38 years old who had a ‘European Arrest Warrant for Arrest and Surrender’ as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of arms trafficking.

According to the Superior Police Headquarters of the Basque Country, the detainee was detected on a flight from New York, after which he was arrested on the basis of a warrant issued by the Swedish judicial authorities.

The 39-year-old man, from Ibiza, was charged after detecting that he had sent by post to the Northern European country a weapon of fire , which was intercepted by your law enforcement agencies who, after conducting the necessary investigation, identified the arrestee as the person allegedly responsible for the shipment.

As a result of the processing of the Euro Order, the man against whom the international judicial claim was pending was arrested at the Biscay airport thanks to the police collaboration and the device established.

The arrest was possible after checking several flights from the United States to Bilbao, after verifying that the detainee appeared on one of the tickets from New York with a stopover in Munich (Germany) and final destination Bilbao, a transfer that he made the next day and after which he was arrested in the air terminal of the Biscayan capital.

After the arrest of this man of Spanish nationality and the processing of the corresponding police report by the group of Organized Crime of the National Police, he was put in the custody of the police at the disposal of the Court Central de Instrucción nº 5 en funciones de Guardia de la Audiencia Nacional (competent instance in extradition matters), through the Duty Court of Bilbao.

