107 kilos of cocaine seized from drug traffickers operating in Ibiza

The Policía Nacional, in a joint operation with the Guardia Civil, has dismantled one of the most active criminal organizations, allegedly dedicated to the distribution of cocaine nationally, particularly in Ibiza, the agents explained through a statement. The network increased its activity during the time of restrictions caused by the pandemic and members of the organization “devised new criminal plans in an attempt not to attract attention,” the agents stressed yesterday through a statement.

The investigation ended with a total of 16 detainees, 18 inspections, 107 kilos of cocaine seized, 2 kilos of methamphetamine, 500 grams of pink cocaine, 403,000€ in banknotes of various values, twelve vehicles, documentation and effects related to illicit activities under investigation and terminals with encrypted communication systems.

The organization distributed large quantities of cocaine in different provinces of the peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands, specifically in Ibiza. The investigators also detected that “the network intended to increase the flow of substances destined for the islands due to the arrival of the summer season,” the statement continued.

Throughout the investigation, the agents found that some members of the organization “maintained links with people based in Galicia dedicated to the supply of cocaine,” as well as contacts in Asturias, where one of the main members of the network was arrested, a businessman related to the hospitality industry in that province.

Concealment Systems

According to police sources, the organisation used concealment systems, such as hydraulic double bottoms, installed in the vehicles used to distribute the drugs.

The vehicles used by the persons in charge of the distribution were provided directly by the leaders of the organisation who were located in strategic areas of the national territory to achieve greater efficiency in the final distribution of the narcotic substance. In addition, they used encrypted messaging applications to establish contacts between their members, the agents highlighted.

Several searches

In the first phase of the operation, the agents seized 50 kilos of cocaine hidden in a double bottom of a car and 370,000€ in another car. In addition, the agents arrested four people.

In a search of four properties in the provinces of Valencia and Madrid several high-end vehicles were seized, encrypted media, cash and documentation related to the criminal structure which is now dismantled. In June, the agents arrested five other members of the criminal organization and proceeded to seize 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, mobile phones, 32,000€ in cash and five vehicles used by the organization. In addition, they seized 15 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a double bottom of the vehicles under investigation. In another search, the agents arrested three people and seized 40 kilograms of the drug, two kilograms of methamphetamine and 500 grams of pink cocaine.