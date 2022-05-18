21.2 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...

Formentera’s employers fail to fill their workforces

High housing prices deter skilled workers. Pime and the hoteliers' association recognize that the problem of filling the workforce is worsening

Carmelo Convalia
Updated:
Formentera's employers fail to fill their workforces
High housing prices deter skilled workers. Pime and the hoteliers' association recognize that the problem of filling the workforce is worsening

Formentera’s business owners have been warning for at least two years about the serious difficulties they will have in finding qualified personnel to fill their workforce to be able to provide the service that fits the quality of their establishments. Despite their efforts, many of them, especially hoteliers, offer accommodation to their workers, although they able to do so for all of them.

The reason is the serious difficulties that exist on the island to find housing at a reasonable price, which is complicated when the season arrives since the offerings are focused on tourism, forgetting the need for workers’ residence.

Rental prices are rising and are making it difficult for many companies to fill their workforces. Some are even considering reducing their offer because they cannot find staff to provide adequate service to their customers.

The president of the Formentera Hotel Association, Juanma Costa, points out that although this problem has been dragging on for some years, this season it is getting worse: “We lack staff in all sectors: waiters, reception… even the kitchen, especially the most specialized workers”.  Costa points out that they can find staff on the Peninsula “and we do find them but there is the difficulty of accommodation, that limits us. If there were housing we would not have these difficulties”.

“Without a workforce we have to provide a poorer service”

The spokesman of the hoteliers recognizes that this circumstance directly affects the service: “If I need 20 waiters and I only have 15, or I have to reduce tables or give a poorer service”. Costa assures that the problem “is common in the sector” and admits that it has a bad solution: “Either we address the problem for the workforce in a serious way or we will be like this for many years, and we’ll see if it doesn’t get worse”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte