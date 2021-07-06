27.1 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Formentera: the inescapability of sa Roqueta

Following the unexpected paths of Formentera you reach places like this magnificent beach facing east, which inevitably sows in those who discover it the necessity to return

xescu-prats
Updated:
Formentera: the inescapability of sa Roqueta
If the water of Illetes is impressive, that of sa Roqueta awakens the nostalgia of the insurmountable.

If there is one thing Formentera demands, it is exploration. Despite its small size, the island has an endless tangle of paths, trails, tracks and lanes. Routes beyond the maps that run between wind-battered dunes, rocky areas strewn with hollows and barren fields marked by lines of dry stone and dotted with fig trees propped up by boulders.

Formentera  calls for improvisation, letting oneself be tempted by unexpected detours, even if at times this leads to dead ends. This is the only way to reach the most captivating places, those that, as you gaze upon them, inspire the desire to return. One of these enclaves is the beach of sa Roqueta, a narrow stretch of sand enclosed by a sandstone crag.

At first glance Sa Roqueta is a delight, but first it must be found, and for that the temptation to continue towards the more well-known beaches beyond it must be overcome, such as ses Illetes, Llevant or es Cavall d’en Borràs, with their famous beach bars, and steer clear of the enchantment of the salt ponds that go off in the opposite direction, with their mesh of pink mirrors and foam on the shore. The less-experience traveller rarely reaches it, unless they have enough time to visit the unmissable spots prescribed by guides, blogs and influencers.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

