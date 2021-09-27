22.3 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Autumn in Ibiza and Formentera will be warm and slightly dry

The thermometer reached 40.3 degrees this summer in Ibiza

Europa Press
Updated:
File image of the Sant Antoni thermometer. CRISTINA MARTÍN.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has predicted a warm and slightly dry autumn in the Balearic Islands, a season that will last until Tuesday 21 December at 16.59 hours, with a total duration of 89 days, 20 hours and 38 minutes exactly.

In a press release, the Aemet has detailed that higher temperatures than usual are likely to be recorded in the next quarter, from October to December, and that rainfall is lower than normal for the same period between 1981 and 2010.

In this sense, a warm autumn is expected for the Balearic Islands, with a downward trend in temperatures throughout the quarter. In addition, it is expected that the average temperature will be above 15 degrees , “which is the normal figure”.

Also, the predictions point to an slightly dry autumn, with rainfall below the average of 219 liters per square meter.

They have also detailed that in autumn, being a transitional season between summer and winter, two parts can be distinguished.

The first is the one that usually intersperses anticyclonic situations with adverse weather disturbances. In the second, from November onwards, cloudy days and rain will become more frequent and there could even be some frost.

