200 people demand justice in Ibiza for the young woman raped in Formentera

Vara de Rey was the site of a feminist march yesterday in protest of the terrible aggression

Toni Escandell Tur
Updated:
200 people demand justice in Ibiza for the young woman raped in Formentera
200 people take part in Ibiza in an act of protest against the sexual assault committed in Formentera. TONI ESCOBAR.

Nearly 200 people gathered in s’Alamera, Ibiza, yesterday’s afternoon, to protest the rape of a 19-year-old girl on July 21st in Formentera.

Convened by Dones CGT and the Pitiusas Antifascist Plataform, among other groups from both islands, at around 7.30pm the attendees stood in a circle in front of the statue of Vara de Rey, where a group of young people unfurled a banner that read: “Against male violence, feminist self-defence”. Shortly afterwards a spokeswoman for the platform, who preferred not to give her name, read a statement in which she has harshly criticised the justice system: “It is expected that the trial will be held within a year. In the meantime, the girl will have to live with this every day, knowing that they [the aggressors] are free and that reporting them has not helped”. They also condemned calling into question of the veracity of the victim’s version of events and the comparative offences between crimes against women and certain political actions: “Cutting off roads, expressing your opinion, belonging to an anarchist collective or crossing borders to flee from wars are often grounds for unjustified preventive imprisonment”, the statement continued.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

