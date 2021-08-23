The young woman raped in Formentera was held for 14 hours by her three assailants

From 9pm on July 21st until 11 am the following day. This is the approximate time that the three alleged aggressors held and tortured the 19 year old woman in Formentera. 14 hours of abuse and humiliation in which they raped her repeatedly, in addition to burning her with cigarettes and hot spoons and drugging her with cocaine and crack so that she would not resist. This was confirmed yesterday to Diario de Ibiza by sources close to the case.
The young woman, who comes from León but lives in Llucmajor, Mallorca, reported the facts a week later after the brutal aggression took place to the Policía National in Palma. The multiple rape took place in an abandoned house in Sant Ferran, in the smallest of the Pitiüses. The Policía Judicial of the Guardia Civil are comparing the DNA of the different syringes that were found at the scene, where they also found an old mattress and large amounts of garbage.
The two detainees, accused of of continuous assault with penetration, will go to court today
The two men arrested last Friday by agents of the Guardia Civil, aged 32 and 37 of Moroccan nationality, had “criminal records in crimes against public health and theft”. The Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado are looking for the third possible suspect in the brutal sexual assault, who is on the run from justice in his native Morocco, according to official sources. The two detainees, accused of the crime of continuous assault with penetration, will go to court early today.
