The young woman raped in Formentera was held for 14 hours by her three assailants

The young woman, who comes from León but lives in Llucmajor, Mallorca, reported the facts a week later after the brutal aggression took place to the Policía National in Palma. The multiple rape took place in an abandoned house in Sant Ferran, in the smallest of the Pitiüses. The Policía Judicial of the Guardia Civil are comparing the DNA of the different syringes that were found at the scene, where they also found an old mattress and large amounts of garbage.

The two detainees, accused of of continuous assault with penetration, will go to court today

The two men arrested last Friday by agents of the Guardia Civil, aged 32 and 37 of Moroccan nationality, had “criminal records in crimes against public health and theft”. The Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado are looking for the third possible suspect in the brutal sexual assault, who is on the run from justice in his native Morocco, according to official sources. The two detainees, accused of the crime of continuous assault with penetration, will go to court early today.