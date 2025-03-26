House with one of the most desirable views in Ibiza for sale

The real estate agency Ibiza-Casa has for sale a villa whose main attraction is precisely its view and location. The property, with 131 square meters of surface, is located in the area of Cala Carbó and from there you can see es Vedrà.

The house maintains its original state with high ceilings and lots of light, in a privileged environment of Mediterranean plants, as can be seen in the images published in the real estate portal Idealista.

2.000 square meters of land

It consists of a fenced plot of 2,000 square meters with barbecue area, large garage and many areas from which to enjoy sea views.

The house is distributed from a wide hallway that leads to a large kitchen with serving hatch to the living room, from which you can enjoy a spectacular view with large windows that give lots of light to the property.

The property consists of three bedrooms and a large bathroom. The master bedroom has a terrace overlooking the island.

This is a ibicencan house that still maintains the typical atmosphere of the 70s. It is a “property with a lot of potential and location”, says the advertiser. It is priced at 2.1 million euros.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.