Cab and two cars swerve to avoid oncoming vehicle on Sant Antoni road

At 6:21 a.m. last Tuesday morning, a cab driver recorded a car that was driving in the opposite direction on the road of Sant Antoni . The cab left the traffic circle at [UNVRS] in the direction of Ibiza. As it was about to overtake another vehicle, before reaching the traffic circle following the Ibiza Fire Station, a car appeared in the left lane, driving with its lights on in the opposite direction.

The cab was able to avoid the driver going in the opposite direction, who still had to travel a few more meters to reach the traffic circle of [UNVRS] and be able to change its course and go in the right direction.

Between two cars

The cab driver stuck to the median and the car that was being overtaken also stuck to the shoulder while the car that was going in the opposite direction passed in the middle of the two the line that separates the two lanes.

Fortunately, both avoided the collision with the driver who was driving in the opposite direction and there were no injuries. The sequence was recorded by the front and rear camera of the cab.

