The 2026 season at Lío Ibiza introduces a new flagship production, Halftime Show, a large-scale entertainment concept that combines live performance, cabaret, music, choreography and immersive stage design in one of Ibiza’s most recognizable nightlife venues. According to venue information released for the new season, the production opened with a three-night launch event on May 7, 8 and 9, marking the start of a new chapter for the Marina Ibiza destination.

Located in Marina Ibiza and operating since 2011, Lío has developed a format that blends fine dining, theatrical performance and late-night club culture. The venue is known for combining a seated dinner experience with an evolving stage production before transitioning into a nightclub environment featuring international DJs and themed events throughout the week.

The new Halftime Show production is positioned as the centerpiece of the 2026 season. Inspired by the intensity and spectacle associated with major live entertainment events, the show integrates music, storytelling, dance and visual technology into a continuous performance format. Organizers describe it as a reimagining of the traditional cabaret experience, designed to create a seamless connection between dining, performance and nightlife.

Beyond the headline production, Lío Ibiza events continue throughout the season with a varied calendar that includes club nights, DJ residencies and special concepts such as KŌDŌ, Travieso, TIEMPO by Nomis, Vintage, Arkadyan Voyage, Nasty Beats and Toy Room. These events reflect the venue’s dual identity as both a performance space and a nightlife destination within Ibiza’s entertainment landscape.

One of the defining characteristics of the venue remains its waterfront setting overlooking Dalt Vila, the UNESCO-listed historic quarter of Ibiza Town. The open-sided design allows guests to experience panoramic views of the marina while performances take place on a stage engineered to create a floating visual effect, reinforcing the theatrical nature of the experience.

As Ibiza continues to evolve as a global destination for music and entertainment, venues such as Lío highlight the growing demand for immersive nightlife experiences that combine gastronomy, performance art and club culture within a single evening. The launch of Halftime Show reflects a broader trend in the island’s entertainment sector, where audiences increasingly seek multi-layered experiences rather than conventional nightclub formats.