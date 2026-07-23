1930s Jazz Returns to the Heart of Ibiza with Weekly Live Performances Every Thursday

The timeless sounds of 1920s and 1930s jazz are making a vibrant comeback in Ibiza Town, where a trio of local musicians is bringing the elegance, rhythm and improvisation of the genre’s golden era back to life. Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., Ebusus Sociedad Cultural hosts an evening of live jazz music, offering audiences an authentic journey through the roots of modern jazz.

Featuring Iker Peñafiel on piano, Marc Ribas on clarinet and Álex Karlem on drums, the trio recreates the atmosphere of the legendary jazz clubs and dance halls that defined the early 20th century. Their performances celebrate the foundations of the genre through early swing, Dixieland jazz and a carefully selected repertoire of classic jazz standards.

Reviving the Golden Age of Jazz in Ibiza

Inspired by the pioneering sounds of the Roaring Twenties and the 1930s jazz movement, the musicians transport audiences to a period that shaped the future of jazz around the world. Their arrangements capture the spirit of the original ensembles, where every instrument played a distinct role while contributing to a dynamic musical conversation built on improvisation, rhythm and harmony.

The weekly performances are designed not only for dedicated jazz enthusiasts but also for visitors looking to discover one of Ibiza’s cultural experiences beyond its famous nightlife and beaches.

Classic Boleros Add a Romantic Touch

Alongside traditional jazz, the trio also performs a selection of classic boleros, blending the emotional richness of Latin American music with the expressive language of jazz. These elegant interpretations add warmth and sophistication to the evening while preserving the melodic essence that has made boleros enduring international classics.

The combination of vintage jazz, swing, Dixieland and Latin boleros creates a unique live performance that appeals to audiences of all ages.

Ebusus Sociedad Cultural Becomes Ibiza’s Weekly Jazz Club

Every Thursday, Ebusus Sociedad Cultural transforms into an intimate live jazz venue, where guests can enjoy exceptional musicianship in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. The close setting allows audiences to appreciate the interaction between the performers and the subtle nuances of each instrument, recreating the feeling of the historic jazz clubs that inspired the music.

With this weekly concert series, the three Ibiza musicians aim to preserve the legacy of classic jazz while introducing a new generation of listeners to one of the most influential musical traditions in history.