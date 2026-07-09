‘Party nights in Ibiza, boat trips and beaches in Formentera’: Tourists reveal what their holidays were really like before flying home

For decades, Ibiza has built an international reputation as one of the world’s leading party destinations, attracting millions of visitors with its famous clubs, electronic music and vibrant nightlife. But for many tourists preparing to fly home this weekend, that image tells only part of the story.

Speaking at Ibiza Airport before boarding their flights, travelers from Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the United States and Mexico described an island that surprised them with its restaurants, natural beauty, relaxed atmosphere and family-friendly destinations as much as its nightlife.

“Ibiza has everything,” said Lorenzo, a visitor from London traveling with friends. “Good weather, beaches, nightlife… why wouldn’t you choose it?“

Ibiza’s food scene wins over returning visitors

For María, who visits Ibiza every summer with a group of friends from Murcia, the island continues to exceed expectations.

“The food is incredible, there’s so much to do and it’s so easy to reach from mainland Spain,” she said.

Her group returns year after year for the same reasons: sunsets, Mediterranean beaches, excellent restaurants and time together by the sea.

Despite growing concerns over overtourism, the friends said Ibiza didn’t feel noticeably more crowded than on previous visits.

Nightlife remains a major attraction—but not for everyone

Ibiza’s legendary clubs continue to draw visitors from around the world, particularly fans of electronic music.

David, from the United States, has visited the island ten times, returning every summer for its internationally renowned DJs and nightlife.

This year, however, he felt parts of Ibiza looked less well maintained than in previous years.

“Some streets were dirty and there were strong smells in certain areas,” he said.

Gal, at Ibiza airport about to board her plane back home. | Marcelo Sastre

Others discovered that the island’s nightlife wasn’t their main attraction after all.

Gal, from New York, had travelled to Ibiza for his cousin’s bachelor party but spent most evenings enjoying the island’s culinary scene instead.

“Nightclubs just aren’t my thing. I’d rather have an amazing dinner,” he explained.

Among his favourite restaurants were Casa Maca, Jondal and Amante Ibiza, saying the island’s gastronomy had been one of the biggest surprises of his trip.

Visitors discover a quieter side of Ibiza

For Ana, a Portuguese tourist visiting Ibiza with her partner, the holiday completely changed her perception of the island.

“We expected the nightlife to feel unsafe because that’s the image people often talk about, but it was exactly the opposite.”

The couple stayed in Santa Eulària, which they described as peaceful, family-friendly and full of local charm.

“I always felt completely safe.”

Matilde, a Portuguese traveler, waits at the airport with her partner. | Marcelo Sastre

Another Portuguese visitor, Matilde, admitted she had been overwhelmed by the crowds inside UNVRS Ibiza, deciding nightlife simply wasn’t for her.

Yet she also said Ibiza had exceeded every expectation.

“I imagined Platja d’en Bossa would feel unsafe, but we never felt uncomfortable at any point.”

Instead, she described the island as “magical.”

“People are friendly, the atmosphere is special, the food is fantastic and there are such good vibes everywhere.”

Es Vedrà leaves the biggest impression

For Matilde and her partner, the highlight of their holiday wasn’t a nightclub or a beach club—it was Es Vedrà.

Standing before the iconic rocky islet became one of the most memorable moments of their trip.

“It had a magical energy,” they said.

Even David, who returns every year for Ibiza’s nightlife, believes the island offers something impossible to explain.

“There is something in the air. Something that makes everything feel less important and more beautiful.“

One expression came up repeatedly among travelers of every nationality: “good vibes.”

Taxi frustrations are one of the few complaints

Finding negatives proved difficult for most departing visitors.

Lorenzo, however, immediately mentioned one recurring issue: taxis.

“It was an odyssey,” he said.

His friends also complained about what they believed were excessive fares after unknowingly using an illegal taxi service, claiming a journey of only 10 to 15 minutes cost €100.

Aside from transport, most passengers struggled to identify anything they disliked about their stay.

Formentera offers the perfect balance

For many families, combining Ibiza and Formentera created the ideal Mediterranean holiday.

Cecilia, a Mexican living in Miami, travelled to Ibiza with one condition from her son: they had to experience the island’s famous nightlife.

She had one request of her own.

“If we’re coming to Ibiza, we’re also spending a few days in Formentera.”

Cecilia, her husband Juanito, at Ibiza airport | Marcelo Sastre

After a week exploring both islands, she had reached her conclusion.

“Formentera is much more peaceful. It’s the perfect combination—party nights in Ibiza, then boat trips and beaches in Formentera.“

More than a party destination

As thousands of visitors leave Ibiza every day during the summer season, many carry home a different impression from the one they had before arriving.

Some came searching for the world’s best DJs. Others wanted crystal-clear beaches, seaside restaurants or unforgettable sunsets.

Many found all of those—but they also discovered an island that offers family holidays, outstanding gastronomy, peaceful coastal towns, spectacular scenery and a uniquely welcoming atmosphere.

Passengers in the check-in area at Ibiza airport | Marcelo Sastre

At Ibiza Airport, departures are filled with tired faces, beach bags and promises to return next summer.

For most of the travelers interviewed, one conclusion stood above everything else:

Behind Ibiza’s global reputation for nightlife lies a Mediterranean destination capable of offering far more than the party that made it famous.